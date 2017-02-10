Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Justin Timberlake to perform at Oscars

The Academy has unveiled the list of performers for this year’s Oscar ceremony, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Sting, Justin Timberlake, and Auli’i Cravalho all coming to the Academy Awards stage.

The artists are set to perform all five of this year’s nominees for best original song, from Moana track “How Far I’ll Go” to selections from La La Land.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these world-class artists to the Oscars,” producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. “These performances will not only celebrate the five extraordinary nominated original songs, but also the integral part music plays in movies.”

“Start a Fire,” the song Legend performs in La La Land, didn’t score a nomination this year but the singer will step in for stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, performing both “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars.” Legend previously won an Oscar for “Selma” from Glory. In all, La La Land earned a total of 14 nominations, tying the all-time record set by All About Eve and Titanic.

Miranda scored his first Oscar nomination for writing the soaring anthem “How Far I’ll Go,” and he’ll perform together with 16-year-old Cravalho, who voices the title character in Moana. Timberlake will also perform “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from Trolls, while Sting will perform “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s Oscar ceremony, which will air Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Kate McKinnon, and more are all on board as presenters.