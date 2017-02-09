When are the Grammys? And other burning questions answered!

There comes a weekend, every awards season, when we can all just not think about movies. That’s right: The time has come for everyone to briefly banish Moonlight from their minds, say a temporary ta-ta to La La Land, and momentarily forget about Fences. Grammy weekend is upon us!

This Sunday, all your favorite rappers, country crooners, and pop divas will gather at the Staples Center in L.A. to honor the best music (not movies!) of 2016 with some jaw-dropping performances and wild fashion (and a handful of awards, too). Want to catch all the action, but unsure where to start? You’ve come to the right place! We’ve got answers to all your burning questions about the 2017 Grammys below.

When are the Grammys?

The 59th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show will air live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, and can be streamed live on CBS All Access. The network’s red carpet coverage will begin airing half an hour before music’s biggest night officially kicks off, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and Grammy fashion fans can also stream some of the pre-show action on Grammy Live, which will broadcast celebrity arrivals and red carpet interviews. During the ceremony, you can stream Grammy Live as a companion to the broadcast, with backstage cameras and coverage of the winners after they accept their awards.

Who’s hosting?

After LL Cool J’s five-year stint as Grammy host, CBS has called on its own James Corden to take over as 2017’s emcee. The Late Late Show host and world’s most musical carpooler, who presided over last year’s Tony Awards but has never hosted the Grammys, told EW that he probably won’t be working any Carpool Karaoke into the show — but “you just might” get to hear him sing.

Who’s performing?

The outrageously stacked lineup includes Adele; a pregnant Beyoncé; brand-new Super Bowl halftime queen Lady Gaga, who will duet with Metallica; John Legend; the Weeknd and Daft Punk; Best New Artist nominee Kelsea Ballerini; Keith Urban; Bruno Mars; Carrie Underwood; and Katy Perry, whose new single “Chained to the Rhythm” is set to drop just two days before the ceremony.

Who’s nominated?

This year’s pack of nominees, which were announced in December, are led by Beyoncé, who picked up nine nods for her zeitgeist-shaking visual album Lemonade. Following close behind Queen Bey are Drake and Rihanna, each of whom scored eight nods for their albums Views and ANTI, respectively, as well as their collaboration on the smash single “Work.” Chance the Rapper collected six nominations and Adele was recognized with five. The nominees in some of the most high-profile categories are below; check out the full list here.

Album of the Year

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna ft. Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

“Formation” — Beyoncé (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael Williams II)

“Hello” — Adele (Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber (Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran)

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham (Lukas Forchammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Adele? Didn’t she release that album in 2015?

As a matter of fact, she did. The English singer’s 25 came out well over a year ago, in November of 2015 — about seven weeks after the official Recording Academy submission deadline of Sept. 30. As such, it was ineligible for nomination at the 2016 awards, and here we are now, saying “Hello” to the smash-hit album once again, 15 months later.

Hey, what about Frank Ocean? What about Selena Gomez? What about David Bowie?!

We hear you. First of all, Frank Ocean’s absence on the ballot isn’t truly a snub, nor is it the result of inconvenient timing like Adele’s late recognition for 25; he chose not to put his work in the running. After neglecting to submit the long-awaited follow-ups to his Grammy-winning 2012 debut Channel Orange — the acclaimed Blonde and visual album Endless, both released in August — for Grammy consideration, the enigmatic star likened his decision to 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem. “That institution certainly has nostalgic importance. It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down,” Ocean said in the same interview. “I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated.”

As for Gomez’s completely ignored Revival and Bowie’s underappreciated Blackstar, those are just your everyday Recording Academy snubs — check out our list of this year’s most egregious omissions here.

Who will win?

Only time will tell, of course, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some ideas about who will take home the gold. Check out our predictions here, and print out EW’s official Grammy ballot here to make your own picks before the big show.