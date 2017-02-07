Helen Mirren kisses Morgan Freeman at AARP Awards

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Helen Mirren is giving Morgan Freeman some extra love.

After presenting her close friend and Red costar with the Career Achievement award at the 16th annual Movies For Grownups Awards on Monday night, Mirren, 71, embraced Freeman and planted a sweet smooch on his lips.

And it seems Freeman, 79, didn’t seem to mind the PDA. After taking the stage, the actor professed his love to Mirren.

“I want the world to know that I’m in love with Helen Mirren,” he said. “I’ve been for some years now.”

He even joked that Mirren’s husband was aware of his longtime crush.

“Taylor Hackford knows it and I’m still alive,” he said.

The awards ceremony honors movie stars over the age of 50 and films that “appeal to audiences with a grownup state of mind.”

During his acceptance speech, Morgan reflected on his path to Hollywood.

“I’ve learned a lot on this journey. I’ve learned that with all the advantages of being a grown-up comes responsibility. Responsibility to be true to yourself, responsibility to honor those who came before you, responsibility to leave the world a better place when you go,” he said. “Scary challenge because these are troubling and uncertain times. But I’m confident that we can get through whatever the next few years can bring.”

Later in the night, the actor sounded off on the countries political state, admitting that while he was a Hillary Clinton supporter, he’s hopeful for the future.

“I still think that we would do really, really well with a woman in the White House,” he said. “I really think we would do a lot better. But we got what we got, so you know, let’s hope for the best.”

— Reporting by Raha Lewis