Zootopia, Kubo and the Two Strings win big at Annie Awards

Zootopia climbed yet another rung on the road toward the Oscars, leading the pack of 2017 Annie Awards contenders with six total wins at last night’s ceremony.

On top of victories for its character design, Jason Bateman’s voice acting, and Byron Howard and Rich Moore’s co-direction, the Disney production earned the International Animated Film Association’s top honor, taking the best animated feature award over Finding Dory, Kubo and the Two Strings, Kung Fu Panda 3, and Moana.

Since the Academy introduced a separate category for animated films in 2002, the Annies’ best feature winner has gone on to win the corresponding Oscar 10 times.

Also nominated in the Academy’s top category for animated films, Kubo and the Two Strings earned three Annies for its production design, character design, and editorial production. On Jan. 24, Kubo, the fourth feature film from stop-motion studio Laika, became the first animated feature to bag a nod in the Academy’s best visual effects category since 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

On the specialty front, festival favorite The Red Turtle, a Studio Ghibli release that had its world premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival last May, earned the organization’s best animated independent film award, while the animated effects in several live-action films (Doctor Strange, The Jungle Book) also earned individual Annie accolades.

“It was a big year for animation all around. We saw a huge number of projects, great diversity of subjects and styles and increasing international participation,” Frank Gladstone, Annie Awards executive producer, said in a statement. “Animation’s positive impact on communities worldwide was evident throughout the evening. It was a great night.”

Of 2016’s top 10 earners at the domestic box office, four titles — Finding Dory ($486.3 million), The Secret Life of Pets ($368.4 million), Zootopia ($341.3 million), and Sing ($262.9 million and counting) — were animated.

A complete stream of the Annie ceremony — featuring presenters like Jenna Elfman, Kobe Bryant, and Moana voice actress Auli’i Cravalho — is available here. Check out the full list of 2017 Annie Awards winners (bolded per the Annie’s official website) below.

Best Animated Feature

Finding Dory – Pixar Animation Studios

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA

Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Feature – Independent

Long Way North – Produced by Sacrebleu Productions, Maybe Movies, Norlum Studios, France 3 Cinéma and 2 Minutes

Miss Hokusai – Production I.G

My Life As A Zucchini – Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM

The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions

Your Name. – CoMix Wave Films

Best Animated Special Production

Audrie & Daisy – A production of AfterImage Public Media in association with Actual Films for Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll – DreamWorks Animation

Little Big Awesome – Titmouse, Inc. / Amazon Studios

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life – CBS Films/J.P. Entertainment/Participant Media

Pear Cider and Cigarettes – Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

Blind Vaysha – National Film Board of Canada

Deer Flower – Studio ZAZAC

Path Title Sequence – Acme Filmworks

Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Piper – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

Duelyst – Powerhouse Animation Studios, Inc.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer – Plastic Wax

Lily & the Snowman – Hornet

Loteria ‘Night Shift’ – Passion Pictures Ltd

The Importance of Paying Attention: Teeth – Bill Plympton Studio & J. J. Sedelmaier Productions, Inc.

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

Ask the StoryBots – Episode: Why Do I Have to Brush My Teeth? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Peg + Cat – Episode: The Disappearing Art – Problem – The Fred Rogers Company/ 9ate7 Productions

Puffin Rock – The First Snow – Episode: 59 – Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House

The Stinky & Dirty Show – Episode: Squeak – Amazon Studios and Brown Bag Films

Tumble Leaf – Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball – Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Adventure Time – Episode: Bad Jubies – Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Voltron Legendary Defender – Episode: Return of the Gladiator – DreamWorks Animation Television

Elena of Avalor – Episode: A Day to Remember – Disney Television Animation

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Episode: Trans-Dimensional Turtles – Nickelodeon

Wander Over Yonder – Episode: My Fair Hatey – Disney Television Animation

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? – Bento Box Entertainment

BoJack Horseman – Episode: Fish Out Of Water – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Long Live the Royals – Episode: Punk Show – Cartoon Network Studios

The Simpsons – Barthood – Episode: Barthood- Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television

The Venture Bros – Episode: Hostile Makeover – Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film

Citipati – Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

FISHWITCH – Adrienne Dowling

The Abyss – Liying Huang

The Wrong End of the Stick – Terri Matthews

Twiddly Things – Adara Todd

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Lead Effects Artist: David Horsley, CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman, Senior Compositor: Timur Khodzhaev, Compositor: Daniel Leatherdale, Lead CG Lighter: Terrance Tornberg

Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation – Effects Sequence Lead: Matt Titus, Effects Sequence Lead: Jeff Budsberg, Effects Sequence Lead: Carl Hooper, Effects Sequence Lead: Louis Flores, Effects Sequence Lead: Jason Mayer

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West, Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos, Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont, Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik

The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Special Effects Supervisor: Mouloud Oussid

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Effects Lead: Thom Wickes, Effects Lead: Henrik Fält, Effects Animator: Dong Joo Byun, Effects Animator: Rattanin Sirinaruemarn, Effects Animator: Sam Klock

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

Deepwater Horizon – The Rig – Lionsgate – Effects TD Supervisor: Raul Essig, Digital Artist : Mark Chataway, Lead Digital Artist : George Kuruvilla, Digital Artist : Mihai Cioroba

Doctor Strange – Mirror Dimension – Marvel Studios – FX Supervisor: Georg Kaltenbrunner, Digital Artist : Michael Marcuzzi, Digital Artist : Thomas Bevan, Digital Artist : Andrew Graham, Digital Artist: Jihyun Yoon

Ghostbusters – Iloura – Snr FX Animator: Chris Young, FX Animator: Van Aarde Krynauw, FX Artist: Alexa Dodic, Compositing Supervisor: Gabriel Reichle

The BFG – Amblin Entertainment Walt Disney Pictures – Lead Effects TD: Claude Schitter, Senior Previs Animator: Benjaman Folkman, Senior Effects TD: Gary Boyle, FX Supervisor: David Caeiro, CG Supervisor: Luke Millar

Warcraft – Magic – Legendary/ Universal – FX Supervisor: John Hansen, Lead Artist : George Kuruvilla, Lead Artist : Alexis Hall, Lead Artist : Gordon Chapman, Lead Artist : Ben O’Brien

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Atomic Puppet – Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor – Character Animator: Barry Kennedy, Character: Disastro, Phil Felt, Joey Felt, Old Man, Atomic Puppet, Mookie, Vivian Felt, Smoke Monster, Principal Wartickle, Sword Sister (Paulina), Were-chicken, Chicken, Mr. Inkwood, Cornelius (Octopus), Atomic Android, incidental characters

DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Becoming, Part 1, DreamWorks Animation Television, Character Animator: Mike Chaffe Character: Blinky, Aaarrrgghh!!

The Snowy Day – Amazon Studios and Karrot Entertainment – Lead Animator: Rob Thomson Character: Peter, Mom, Nana + all characters included in reel

Tumble Leaf – Episode: Thinking Outside The Hoop / Fig’s Hay- Maze-ing Wander – Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment – Lead Animator: Dan MacKenzie Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Okra, Maple, Pine, Buckeye, Gourd, Chickens

Tumble Leaf – Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball – Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment – Lead Animator: Joe Heinen Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Buckeye, Pine, Beetles

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Feature Production

Finding Dory – Pixar Animation Studios – Character Development and Animation: Erick Oh Character: All Characters

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Animator: Jan Maas Character: Multiple

Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation – Animation Supervisor: Ludovic Bouancheau, Character: Various

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Animator : Dave Hardin Character: Judy Hopps, Stu Hopps, Bonnie Hopps, Chief Bogo, Nick Wilde

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Animator : Chad Sellers Character: Mr. Big, Koslov, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Flash

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Captain America: Civil War – Spider-man – Marvel Studios – ILM Animation Supervisor: Steve Rawlins, CG Lead Artist: Ebrahim Jahromi, Associate Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo,

CG Lead Artist: Stephen King, Digital Artist: Yair Gutierrez

CG Lead Artist: Stephen King, Digital Artist: Yair Gutierrez Games of Thrones Battle of the Bastards – Series 6 Episode 9 – HBO – Visual Effects By Iloura: Nicholas Tripodi, Visual Effects By Iloura: Dean Elliott, Visual Effects By Iloura: James Hollingworth, Visual Effects By Iloura: Matt Weaver

The Jungle Book – Walt Disney Pictures – Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones, Animation Supervisor: Peta Bayley, Animation Supervisor: Gabriele Zucchelli, Character Supervisor: Benjamin Jones

The Jungle Book – Walt Disney Pictures – Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones, Senior Animation Supervior: Paul Story, Animation Supervisor: Dennis Yoo, Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema, Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval

Warcraft – Orcs – Legendary/ Universal – Animation Supervisor: Hal Hickel, Digital Artist : Jee Young Park, Digital Artist: Kai-Hua Lan, Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo, Animation Supervisor: KimHuat Ooi

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Video Game

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends – Ludia Inc. – Character Animator: Lucio Mennillo, Character: Donatello Vision, Character Animator: Martine Quesnel, Character: Leonardo Vision, Character Animator: Alexandre Cheff, Character: Donatello LARP, Character Animator: Laura Gorrie, Character: Leatherhead LARP, Lead Animator: Guillaume Charrin, Character: Raphael Vision

Titanf all 2 – Respawn Entertainment, LLC – Character Animator: Ranon Sarono, Character: Jack Cooper, BT-7274, Weapons, Character Animator: Shawn Wilson, Character: BT-7274, Creatures, Lead Animator: Mark Grigsby Character: BT- 7274, Jack Cooper, Viper, Weapons, Lead Animator: Paul Messerly Character: BT-7274, Jack Cooper, AI, Character Animator: Moy Parra Character: BT-7274, Villains

Uncharted 4: A Thief ‘s End – Naughty Dog – Lead Animator: Jeremy Yates Character: All, Lead Animator: Almudena Soria Character: All, Lead Animator: Eric Baldwin Character: All, Lead Animator: Paul Davies Character: All, Lead Animator: Tom Bland Character: All

Witcher 3 Expansion Packs – Character Animation Reel – CDProjekt Red – Lead Animator: Sebastian Kalemba, Character: Directing role

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Counterfeit Cat – Episode: 28 Seconds Later – Tricon Kids & Family and Wildseed Kids- Art Director: Raphaël Chabassol Character: Full cast: Max, Gark, Betty, etc.

DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Win, Lose or Draal – DreamWorks Animation Television – Character Designer: Victor Maldonado, Character: All Characters, Character Designer: Alfredo Torres, Character: All Characters, Character Designer: Jules Rigolle Character: All Characters

Pig Goat Banana Cricket – Episode: It’s Time to Slumber Party – Nickelodeon – Character Designer: Jennifer Wood, Character: Cricket with Turbine Nose, Burgerstein Nose Picking, Pig Window Squished, Moms Raisin, Angry Old Raisin Toothless, Angry Old Raisin Falling, Pig Melting, Incidental Adult 0014 Army, Sergeant Broseph Red Eyes, General Potato, Goat Soldier Dizz

Rain or Shine – Google Spotlight Stories/Nexus Studios – Character Design: Robin Davey Character: Multiple

Wander Over Yonder – Episode: The Night Out – Disney Television Animation – Character Designer: Benjamin Balistreri, Character: multiple characters

Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Character Designer: Shannon Tindle, Character: Multiple

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Art Director Characters: Bill Schwab, Character: Moana, Maui, Pua, Heihei, Tamatoa, Kakamora, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters), Visual Development Artist: Jin Kim Character: Moana, Maui, Gramma Tala, Sina, Ancestor, Wayfinders, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters), Te Kā

The Secret Life of Pets – Illumination Entertainment – Character Design by: Eric Guillon Character: All

Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Art Director: Tim Lamb Character: Trolls, Character Designer: Craig Kellman, Character: Bergens

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Character Design : Cory Loftis Character: Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Flash, Chief Bogo, Clawhauser, Mr. Big, Fru Fru, Koslov, Bellwether, Yax, Finnick, Doug, Mr. and Mrs. Otterton, Duke Weaselton, Misc. Characters

Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

A Love Story – Passion Pictures – Director: Saschka Unseld

Adventure Time – Episode: Bad Jubies – Cartoon Network Studios – Director: Kirsten Lepore

Open Season: Scared Silly – Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly – Sony Pictures Animation – Director: David Feiss

Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures – Director: Patrick Osborne

Wander Over Yonder – Episode: My Fair Hatey – Disney Television Animation – Director: Dave Thomas, Director: Eddie Trigueros, Director: Justin Nichols

Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA- Director: Travis Knight

My Life As A Zucchini – Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM – Director: Claude Barras

The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Director: MICHAEL DUDOK DE WIT

Your Name. – CoMix Wave Films – Director: Makoto Shinkai

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Director: Byron Howard, Director: Rich Moore

Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? – Bento Box Entertainment – Composer: Loren Bouchard, Composer: John Dylan Keith

Disney Mickey Mouse – Episode: Dancevidaniya – Disney Television Animation – Composer: Christopher Willis

DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Becoming, Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation Television – Composer: Alexandre Desplat, Composer: Tim Davies

Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures – Lyrics: Alexis Harte; Composers: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler and Scot Stafford

Star Wars Rebels – Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” – Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney XD – Composer: Kevin Kiner

Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated Feature Production

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders – Warner Bros. Animation – Composer: Kristopher Carter, Composer: Lolita Ritmanis, Composer: Michael McCuistion

Sing – Illumination Entertainment – Composer: Joby Talbot

The Little Prince – Netflix and On Animation Studios – Composer: Hans Zimmer, Composer: Richard Harvey, Composer/Lyricist: Camille (no last name)

The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Composer: LAURENT PEREZ DEL MAR

The Secret Life of Pets – Illumination Entertainment – Composer: Alexandre Desplat

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Adventure TIme – Episode: Bad Jubies – Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios – Production Design: Jason Kolowski

Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures – Production Design: Tuna Bora

Puffin Rock – Episode: The First Snow – Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears and Penguin for Netflix – Production Design: Lily Bernard

Rain or Shine – Google Spotlight Stories/Nexus Studios – Production Design: Robin Davey

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show – Episode: The Wrath of Hughes – DreamWorks Animation Television – Production Design: Kevin Dart, Production Design: Sylvia Liu, Production Design: Chris Turnham, Production Design: Eastwood Wong

Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Production Design: Nelson Lowry, Production Design: Trevor Dalmer, Production Design: August Hall, Production Design: Ean McNamara

Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation – Production Design: Raymond Zibach, Production Design: Max Boas

The Little Prince – Netflix and On Animation Studio – Production Design: Lou Romano, Production Design: Alexander Juhasz, Production Design: Celine Desrumaux

Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Production Design: Kendal Cronkhite, Production Design: Tim Lamb

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Production Design: David Goetz, Production Design: Matthias Lechner

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Atomic Puppet – Episode: Sick Day – Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor – Storyboard Artist: Kyle Marshall

Disney Mickey Mouse – Episode: Road Hogs – Disney Television Animation – Storyboard Artist: Heiko Von Drengenberg

DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Win, Lose or Draal – DreamWorks Animation Television – Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song

Milo Murphy’s Law – Episode: “Going the Extra Milo” – Disney Television Animation – Storyboard Artist: Dan Povenmire, Storyboard Artist: Kyle Menke

The Adventures of Puss in Boots – Episode: Prey Time – DreamWorks Animation Television – Storyboard Artist: Ben Juwono

Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Finding Dory – Pixar Animation Studios – Storyboard Artist: Trevor Jimenez

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Storyboard Artist: Mark Garcia

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Storyboard Artist: Normand Lemay

Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Storyboard Artist: Claire Morrissey

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Storyboard Artist: Dean Wellins

Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

BoJack Horseman – Episode: Multiple Episodes – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix – Starring: Alison Brie Character: Diane Nguyen

Open Season: Scared Silly – Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly – Sony Pictures Animation – Voice Actor: Will Townsend Character: Mr. Weenie

Splash and Bubbles – Episode: #102 “I Only Have Eyespots”/”Double Bubbles” – The Jim Henson Company and Herschend Entertainment – Puppeteer: Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Character: Bubbles

Star Wars Rebels – Episode: #3-05: “Hera’s Heroes” – Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney XD – Starring: Lars Mikkelsen Character: Grand Admiral Thrawn

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show – Episode: Ponce de León – DreamWorks Animation Television – Cast: Carlos Alazaraqui Character: Ponce de León

Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Kubo: Art Parkinson Character: Kubo

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Voice Actress: Auli’i Cravalho Character: Moana

STORKS – Warner Animation Group – Voice of Tulip : Katie Crown Character: Tulip

Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Cast: Zooey Deschanel Character: Bridget

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Voice Actor: Jason Bateman Character: Nick Wilde

Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers – Episode: The Hormone-iums – Bento Box Entertainment – Writer: Lizzie Molyneux, Writer: Wendy Molyneux

Gravity Falls – Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls – Disney TV Animation – Writer: Shion Takeuchi, Writer: Mark Rizzo, Writer: Jeff Rowe, Writer: Josh Weinstein, Writer: Alex Hirsch

Puffin Rock – The First Snow – Episode: 59 – Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House – Writer: Davey Moore

The Simpsons – Barthood – Episode: Barthood – Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television – Writer: Dan Greaney

The Simpsons – The Burns Cage – Episode: The Burns Cage – Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television – Writer: Rob LaZebnik

Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Writer: Marc Haimes, Writer: Chris Butler

My Life As A Zucchini – Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM – Writer: Céline Sciamma

The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Writer: Michael Dudok de Wit, Writer: Pascale Ferran

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Writer: Jared Bush, Writer: Phil Johnston

Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

All Hail King Julien – Episode: King Julien Superstar! – DreamWorks Animation Television – Editor: David Craig, Editor: Jeff Adams

Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Sea Me Now – Bento Box Entertainment – Editor: Mark Seymour, Editor: Chuck Smith, Editor: Eric Davidson

Disney Mickey Mouse – Episode: Sock Burglar – Disney Television Animation – Editor: Illya Owens

Gravity Falls – Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls – Disney TV Animation- Editor: Kevin Locarro, Editor: Andrew Sorcini, Editor: Nancy Frazen, Editor: Tony Mizgalski

Star Wars Rebels – Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” – Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney XD, Editor: Joe E. Elwood, Editor: Alex McDonnell

Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

April and the Extraordinary World – Je Suis Bien Content, Studiocanal – Editor: Nazim Meslem

Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Editor: Christopher Murrie

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Editor: Jeff Draheim

SAUSAGE PARTY – Columbia Pictures Annapurna Pictures – Editor: Kevin Pavlovic

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Nominee: Fabienne Rawley – Editor: Jeremy Milton

JURIED AWARDS

Winsor McCay Award – for their career contributions to the art of animation

Dale Baer

Caroline Leaf

Mamoru Oshii

Ub Iwerks Award – for technical advancement in the art of animation

Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform

Special Achievement Award

Life, Animated

June Foray Award – for their significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation

Bill & Sue Kroyer

Certificate of Merit