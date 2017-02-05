Zootopia, Kubo and the Two Strings win big at Annie Awards

Zootopia climbed yet another rung on the road toward the Oscars, leading the pack of 2017 Annie Awards contenders with six total wins at last night’s ceremony.
On top of victories for its character design, Jason Bateman’s voice acting, and Byron Howard and Rich Moore’s co-direction, the Disney production earned the International Animated Film Association’s top honor, taking the best animated feature award over Finding Dory, Kubo and the Two Strings, Kung Fu Panda 3, and Moana.
Since the Academy introduced a separate category for animated films in 2002, the Annies’ best feature winner has gone on to win the corresponding Oscar 10 times.
Also nominated in the Academy’s top category for animated films, Kubo and the Two Strings earned three Annies for its production design, character design, and editorial production. On Jan. 24, Kubo, the fourth feature film from stop-motion studio Laika, became the first animated feature to bag a nod in the Academy’s best visual effects category since 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
On the specialty front, festival favorite The Red Turtle, a Studio Ghibli release that had its world premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival last May, earned the organization’s best animated independent film award, while the animated effects in several live-action films (Doctor Strange, The Jungle Book) also earned individual Annie accolades.
“It was a big year for animation all around. We saw a huge number of projects, great diversity of subjects and styles and increasing international participation,” Frank Gladstone, Annie Awards executive producer, said in a statement. “Animation’s positive impact on communities worldwide was evident throughout the evening. It was a great night.”
Of 2016’s top 10 earners at the domestic box office, four titles — Finding Dory ($486.3 million), The Secret Life of Pets ($368.4 million), Zootopia ($341.3 million), and Sing ($262.9 million and counting) — were animated.
A complete stream of the Annie ceremony — featuring presenters like Jenna Elfman, Kobe Bryant, and Moana voice actress Auli’i Cravalho — is available here. Check out the full list of 2017 Annie Awards winners (bolded per the Annie’s official website) below.
Best Animated Feature
- Finding Dory – Pixar Animation Studios
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Animated Feature – Independent
- Long Way North – Produced by Sacrebleu Productions, Maybe Movies, Norlum Studios, France 3 Cinéma and 2 Minutes
- Miss Hokusai – Production I.G
- My Life As A Zucchini – Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM
- The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions
- Your Name. – CoMix Wave Films
Best Animated Special Production
- Audrie & Daisy – A production of AfterImage Public Media in association with Actual Films for Netflix
- Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll – DreamWorks Animation
- Little Big Awesome – Titmouse, Inc. / Amazon Studios
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life – CBS Films/J.P. Entertainment/Participant Media
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes – Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
- Blind Vaysha – National Film Board of Canada
- Deer Flower – Studio ZAZAC
- Path Title Sequence – Acme Filmworks
- Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
- Piper – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
- Duelyst – Powerhouse Animation Studios, Inc.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer – Plastic Wax
- Lily & the Snowman – Hornet
- Loteria ‘Night Shift’ – Passion Pictures Ltd
- The Importance of Paying Attention: Teeth – Bill Plympton Studio & J. J. Sedelmaier Productions, Inc.
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
- Ask the StoryBots – Episode: Why Do I Have to Brush My Teeth? – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
- Peg + Cat – Episode: The Disappearing Art – Problem – The Fred Rogers Company/ 9ate7 Productions
- Puffin Rock – The First Snow – Episode: 59 – Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House
- The Stinky & Dirty Show – Episode: Squeak – Amazon Studios and Brown Bag Films
- Tumble Leaf – Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having a Ball – Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
- Adventure Time – Episode: Bad Jubies – Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios
- Voltron Legendary Defender – Episode: Return of the Gladiator – DreamWorks Animation Television
- Elena of Avalor – Episode: A Day to Remember – Disney Television Animation
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Episode: Trans-Dimensional Turtles – Nickelodeon
- Wander Over Yonder – Episode: My Fair Hatey – Disney Television Animation
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
- Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? – Bento Box Entertainment
- BoJack Horseman – Episode: Fish Out Of Water – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
- Long Live the Royals – Episode: Punk Show – Cartoon Network Studios
- The Simpsons – Barthood – Episode: Barthood- Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television
- The Venture Bros – Episode: Hostile Makeover – Titmouse, Inc.
- Citipati – Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg
- FISHWITCH – Adrienne Dowling
- The Abyss – Liying Huang
- The Wrong End of the Stick – Terri Matthews
- Twiddly Things – Adara Todd
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES
Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in an Animated Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Lead Effects Artist: David Horsley, CG Look Development Lead: Eric Wachtman, Senior Compositor: Timur Khodzhaev, Compositor: Daniel Leatherdale, Lead CG Lighter: Terrance Tornberg
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation – Effects Sequence Lead: Matt Titus, Effects Sequence Lead: Jeff Budsberg, Effects Sequence Lead: Carl Hooper, Effects Sequence Lead: Louis Flores, Effects Sequence Lead: Jason Mayer
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West, Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos, Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont, Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik
- The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Special Effects Supervisor: Mouloud Oussid
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Effects Lead: Thom Wickes, Effects Lead: Henrik Fält, Effects Animator: Dong Joo Byun, Effects Animator: Rattanin Sirinaruemarn, Effects Animator: Sam Klock
Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in a Live Action Production
- Deepwater Horizon – The Rig – Lionsgate – Effects TD Supervisor: Raul Essig, Digital Artist : Mark Chataway, Lead Digital Artist : George Kuruvilla, Digital Artist : Mihai Cioroba
- Doctor Strange – Mirror Dimension – Marvel Studios – FX Supervisor: Georg Kaltenbrunner, Digital Artist : Michael Marcuzzi, Digital Artist : Thomas Bevan, Digital Artist : Andrew Graham, Digital Artist: Jihyun Yoon
- Ghostbusters – Iloura – Snr FX Animator: Chris Young, FX Animator: Van Aarde Krynauw, FX Artist: Alexa Dodic, Compositing Supervisor: Gabriel Reichle
- The BFG – Amblin Entertainment Walt Disney Pictures – Lead Effects TD: Claude Schitter, Senior Previs Animator: Benjaman Folkman, Senior Effects TD: Gary Boyle, FX Supervisor: David Caeiro, CG Supervisor: Luke Millar
- Warcraft – Magic – Legendary/ Universal – FX Supervisor: John Hansen, Lead Artist : George Kuruvilla, Lead Artist : Alexis Hall, Lead Artist : Gordon Chapman, Lead Artist : Ben O’Brien
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- Atomic Puppet – Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor – Character Animator: Barry Kennedy, Character: Disastro, Phil Felt, Joey Felt, Old Man, Atomic Puppet, Mookie, Vivian Felt, Smoke Monster, Principal Wartickle, Sword Sister (Paulina), Were-chicken, Chicken, Mr. Inkwood, Cornelius (Octopus), Atomic Android, incidental characters
- DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Becoming, Part 1, DreamWorks Animation Television, Character Animator: Mike Chaffe Character: Blinky, Aaarrrgghh!!
- The Snowy Day – Amazon Studios and Karrot Entertainment – Lead Animator: Rob Thomson Character: Peter, Mom, Nana + all characters included in reel
- Tumble Leaf – Episode: Thinking Outside The Hoop / Fig’s Hay- Maze-ing Wander – Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment – Lead Animator: Dan MacKenzie Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Okra, Maple, Pine, Buckeye, Gourd, Chickens
- Tumble Leaf – Episode: Mighty Mud Movers / Having A Ball – Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment – Lead Animator: Joe Heinen Character: Fig, Hedge, Stick, Buckeye, Pine, Beetles
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Feature Production
- Finding Dory – Pixar Animation Studios – Character Development and Animation: Erick Oh Character: All Characters
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Animator: Jan Maas Character: Multiple
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation – Animation Supervisor: Ludovic Bouancheau, Character: Various
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Animator : Dave Hardin Character: Judy Hopps, Stu Hopps, Bonnie Hopps, Chief Bogo, Nick Wilde
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Animator : Chad Sellers Character: Mr. Big, Koslov, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Flash
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Live Action Production
- Captain America: Civil War – Spider-man – Marvel Studios – ILM Animation Supervisor: Steve Rawlins, CG Lead Artist: Ebrahim Jahromi, Associate Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo,
CG Lead Artist: Stephen King, Digital Artist: Yair Gutierrez
- Games of Thrones Battle of the Bastards – Series 6 Episode 9 – HBO – Visual Effects By Iloura: Nicholas Tripodi, Visual Effects By Iloura: Dean Elliott, Visual Effects By Iloura: James Hollingworth, Visual Effects By Iloura: Matt Weaver
- The Jungle Book – Walt Disney Pictures – Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones, Animation Supervisor: Peta Bayley, Animation Supervisor: Gabriele Zucchelli, Character Supervisor: Benjamin Jones
- The Jungle Book – Walt Disney Pictures – Animation Supervisor: Andrew R. Jones, Senior Animation Supervior: Paul Story, Animation Supervisor: Dennis Yoo, Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema, Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval
- Warcraft – Orcs – Legendary/ Universal – Animation Supervisor: Hal Hickel, Digital Artist : Jee Young Park, Digital Artist: Kai-Hua Lan, Animation Supervisor: Cedric Lo, Animation Supervisor: KimHuat Ooi
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Video Game
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends – Ludia Inc. – Character Animator: Lucio Mennillo, Character: Donatello Vision, Character Animator: Martine Quesnel, Character: Leonardo Vision, Character Animator: Alexandre Cheff, Character: Donatello LARP, Character Animator: Laura Gorrie, Character: Leatherhead LARP, Lead Animator: Guillaume Charrin, Character: Raphael Vision
- Titanf all 2 – Respawn Entertainment, LLC – Character Animator: Ranon Sarono, Character: Jack Cooper, BT-7274, Weapons, Character Animator: Shawn Wilson, Character: BT-7274, Creatures, Lead Animator: Mark Grigsby Character: BT- 7274, Jack Cooper, Viper, Weapons, Lead Animator: Paul Messerly Character: BT-7274, Jack Cooper, AI, Character Animator: Moy Parra Character: BT-7274, Villains
- Uncharted 4: A Thief ‘s End – Naughty Dog – Lead Animator: Jeremy Yates Character: All, Lead Animator: Almudena Soria Character: All, Lead Animator: Eric Baldwin Character: All, Lead Animator: Paul Davies Character: All, Lead Animator: Tom Bland Character: All
- Witcher 3 Expansion Packs – Character Animation Reel – CDProjekt Red – Lead Animator: Sebastian Kalemba, Character: Directing role
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- Counterfeit Cat – Episode: 28 Seconds Later – Tricon Kids & Family and Wildseed Kids- Art Director: Raphaël Chabassol Character: Full cast: Max, Gark, Betty, etc.
- DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Win, Lose or Draal – DreamWorks Animation Television – Character Designer: Victor Maldonado, Character: All Characters, Character Designer: Alfredo Torres, Character: All Characters, Character Designer: Jules Rigolle Character: All Characters
- Pig Goat Banana Cricket – Episode: It’s Time to Slumber Party – Nickelodeon – Character Designer: Jennifer Wood, Character: Cricket with Turbine Nose, Burgerstein Nose Picking, Pig Window Squished, Moms Raisin, Angry Old Raisin Toothless, Angry Old Raisin Falling, Pig Melting, Incidental Adult 0014 Army, Sergeant Broseph Red Eyes, General Potato, Goat Soldier Dizz
- Rain or Shine – Google Spotlight Stories/Nexus Studios – Character Design: Robin Davey Character: Multiple
- Wander Over Yonder – Episode: The Night Out – Disney Television Animation – Character Designer: Benjamin Balistreri, Character: multiple characters
Outstanding Achievement, Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Character Designer: Shannon Tindle, Character: Multiple
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Art Director Characters: Bill Schwab, Character: Moana, Maui, Pua, Heihei, Tamatoa, Kakamora, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters), Visual Development Artist: Jin Kim Character: Moana, Maui, Gramma Tala, Sina, Ancestor, Wayfinders, Lalotai Characters (Realm of Monsters), Te Kā
- The Secret Life of Pets – Illumination Entertainment – Character Design by: Eric Guillon Character: All
- Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Art Director: Tim Lamb Character: Trolls, Character Designer: Craig Kellman, Character: Bergens
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Character Design : Cory Loftis Character: Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Flash, Chief Bogo, Clawhauser, Mr. Big, Fru Fru, Koslov, Bellwether, Yax, Finnick, Doug, Mr. and Mrs. Otterton, Duke Weaselton, Misc. Characters
Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- A Love Story – Passion Pictures – Director: Saschka Unseld
- Adventure Time – Episode: Bad Jubies – Cartoon Network Studios – Director: Kirsten Lepore
- Open Season: Scared Silly – Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly – Sony Pictures Animation – Director: David Feiss
- Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures – Director: Patrick Osborne
- Wander Over Yonder – Episode: My Fair Hatey – Disney Television Animation – Director: Dave Thomas, Director: Eddie Trigueros, Director: Justin Nichols
Outstanding Achievement, Directing in an Animated Feature Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA- Director: Travis Knight
- My Life As A Zucchini – Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM – Director: Claude Barras
- The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Director: MICHAEL DUDOK DE WIT
- Your Name. – CoMix Wave Films – Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Director: Byron Howard, Director: Rich Moore
Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? – Bento Box Entertainment – Composer: Loren Bouchard, Composer: John Dylan Keith
- Disney Mickey Mouse – Episode: Dancevidaniya – Disney Television Animation – Composer: Christopher Willis
- DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Becoming, Part 1 – DreamWorks Animation Television – Composer: Alexandre Desplat, Composer: Tim Davies
- Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures – Lyrics: Alexis Harte; Composers: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler and Scot Stafford
- Star Wars Rebels – Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” – Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney XD – Composer: Kevin Kiner
Outstanding Achievement, Music in an Animated Feature Production
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders – Warner Bros. Animation – Composer: Kristopher Carter, Composer: Lolita Ritmanis, Composer: Michael McCuistion
- Sing – Illumination Entertainment – Composer: Joby Talbot
- The Little Prince – Netflix and On Animation Studios – Composer: Hans Zimmer, Composer: Richard Harvey, Composer/Lyricist: Camille (no last name)
- The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Composer: LAURENT PEREZ DEL MAR
- The Secret Life of Pets – Illumination Entertainment – Composer: Alexandre Desplat
Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- Adventure TIme – Episode: Bad Jubies – Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios – Production Design: Jason Kolowski
- Pearl – Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures – Production Design: Tuna Bora
- Puffin Rock – Episode: The First Snow – Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears and Penguin for Netflix – Production Design: Lily Bernard
- Rain or Shine – Google Spotlight Stories/Nexus Studios – Production Design: Robin Davey
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show – Episode: The Wrath of Hughes – DreamWorks Animation Television – Production Design: Kevin Dart, Production Design: Sylvia Liu, Production Design: Chris Turnham, Production Design: Eastwood Wong
Outstanding Achievement, Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Production Design: Nelson Lowry, Production Design: Trevor Dalmer, Production Design: August Hall, Production Design: Ean McNamara
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – DreamWorks Animation – Production Design: Raymond Zibach, Production Design: Max Boas
- The Little Prince – Netflix and On Animation Studio – Production Design: Lou Romano, Production Design: Alexander Juhasz, Production Design: Celine Desrumaux
- Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Production Design: Kendal Cronkhite, Production Design: Tim Lamb
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Production Design: David Goetz, Production Design: Matthias Lechner
Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- Atomic Puppet – Episode: Sick Day – Mercury Filmworks, Gaumont Animation, Technicolor – Storyboard Artist: Kyle Marshall
- Disney Mickey Mouse – Episode: Road Hogs – Disney Television Animation – Storyboard Artist: Heiko Von Drengenberg
- DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Win, Lose or Draal – DreamWorks Animation Television – Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song
- Milo Murphy’s Law – Episode: “Going the Extra Milo” – Disney Television Animation – Storyboard Artist: Dan Povenmire, Storyboard Artist: Kyle Menke
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots – Episode: Prey Time – DreamWorks Animation Television – Storyboard Artist: Ben Juwono
Outstanding Achievement, Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
- Finding Dory – Pixar Animation Studios – Storyboard Artist: Trevor Jimenez
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Storyboard Artist: Mark Garcia
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Storyboard Artist: Normand Lemay
- Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Storyboard Artist: Claire Morrissey
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Storyboard Artist: Dean Wellins
Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- BoJack Horseman – Episode: Multiple Episodes – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix – Starring: Alison Brie Character: Diane Nguyen
- Open Season: Scared Silly – Episode: Open Season: Scared Silly – Sony Pictures Animation – Voice Actor: Will Townsend Character: Mr. Weenie
- Splash and Bubbles – Episode: #102 “I Only Have Eyespots”/”Double Bubbles” – The Jim Henson Company and Herschend Entertainment – Puppeteer: Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Character: Bubbles
- Star Wars Rebels – Episode: #3-05: “Hera’s Heroes” – Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney XD – Starring: Lars Mikkelsen Character: Grand Admiral Thrawn
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show – Episode: Ponce de León – DreamWorks Animation Television – Cast: Carlos Alazaraqui Character: Ponce de León
Outstanding Achievement, Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Kubo: Art Parkinson Character: Kubo
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Voice Actress: Auli’i Cravalho Character: Moana
- STORKS – Warner Animation Group – Voice of Tulip : Katie Crown Character: Tulip
- Trolls – DreamWorks Animation – Cast: Zooey Deschanel Character: Bridget
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Voice Actor: Jason Bateman Character: Nick Wilde
Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- Bob’s Burgers – Episode: The Hormone-iums – Bento Box Entertainment – Writer: Lizzie Molyneux, Writer: Wendy Molyneux
- Gravity Falls – Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls – Disney TV Animation – Writer: Shion Takeuchi, Writer: Mark Rizzo, Writer: Jeff Rowe, Writer: Josh Weinstein, Writer: Alex Hirsch
- Puffin Rock – The First Snow – Episode: 59 – Cartoon Saloon, Dog Ears, Penguin Random House – Writer: Davey Moore
- The Simpsons – Barthood – Episode: Barthood – Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television – Writer: Dan Greaney
- The Simpsons – The Burns Cage – Episode: The Burns Cage – Gracie Films in Association with 20th Century Fox Television – Writer: Rob LaZebnik
Outstanding Achievement, Writing in an Animated Feature Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Writer: Marc Haimes, Writer: Chris Butler
- My Life As A Zucchini – Rita Productions, Blue Spirit Productions, Gebeka Films, KNM – Writer: Céline Sciamma
- The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions – Writer: Michael Dudok de Wit, Writer: Pascale Ferran
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Writer: Jared Bush, Writer: Phil Johnston
Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- All Hail King Julien – Episode: King Julien Superstar! – DreamWorks Animation Television – Editor: David Craig, Editor: Jeff Adams
- Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Sea Me Now – Bento Box Entertainment – Editor: Mark Seymour, Editor: Chuck Smith, Editor: Eric Davidson
- Disney Mickey Mouse – Episode: Sock Burglar – Disney Television Animation – Editor: Illya Owens
- Gravity Falls – Episode: Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back The Falls – Disney TV Animation- Editor: Kevin Locarro, Editor: Andrew Sorcini, Editor: Nancy Frazen, Editor: Tony Mizgalski
- Star Wars Rebels – Episode: #2-24: “Twilight of the Apprentice” – Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney XD, Editor: Joe E. Elwood, Editor: Alex McDonnell
Outstanding Achievement, Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
- April and the Extraordinary World – Je Suis Bien Content, Studiocanal – Editor: Nazim Meslem
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Editor: Christopher Murrie
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Editor: Jeff Draheim
- SAUSAGE PARTY – Columbia Pictures Annapurna Pictures – Editor: Kevin Pavlovic
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Nominee: Fabienne Rawley – Editor: Jeremy Milton
JURIED AWARDS
Winsor McCay Award – for their career contributions to the art of animation
- Dale Baer
- Caroline Leaf
- Mamoru Oshii
Ub Iwerks Award – for technical advancement in the art of animation
- Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform
- Life, Animated
June Foray Award – for their significant and benevolent or charitable impact on the art and industry of animation
- Bill & Sue Kroyer
- Leslie Ezeh
- Gary Perkovac