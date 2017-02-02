Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards mark 10 years with Paley Center exhibit

Essence and the Paley Center for Media will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Black Women in Hollywood Awards with The Power of Our Presence, a new exhibition launching next week in Beverly Hills.

In conjunction with the Paley Center’s Black History Month programming and Essence’s annual award ceremony, the exhibit will showcase signature costumes from several popular television series, including ones worn by Kerry Washington in Scandal, Tracee Ellis Ross in Black-ish, and Taraji P. Henson in Empire. It will also feature memorabilia, photos, and footage from previous years’ ceremonies, including video messages from Angela Bassett and Lynn Whitfield.

Essence President Michelle Ebanks said in a statement that the exhibition will let attendees “experience the magic of the red carpet as it comes to life and shines a spotlight on the most influential and pioneering women in Hollywood.”

Since their inception in 2008, the Black Women in Hollywood Awards have celebrated achievement by African American women on both sides of the camera. This year’s honorees include Issa Rae, Janelle Monaé, Aja Naomi King, and Yara Shahidi, and for the first time the event will be held as an evening gala rather than an afternoon luncheon.

The Power of Our Presence will kick off with a private reception Feb. 7 and run Feb. 8-28 at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be held Feb. 23 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.