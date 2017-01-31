GLAAD Media Awards honor Moonlight, Supergirl, Black Mirror, and more

GLAAD has announced the list of nominees for the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring Moonlight, Supergirl, The Handmaiden, Frank Ocean, and more.

The annual awards honor “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community” in categories like film, TV, comics, music, and journalism. This year’s list covers 156 individual nominees, including 115 nominees in English and 41 in Spanish.

Moonlight and Star Trek Beyond were the only two films to make the cut in the wide release category, the lowest number of nominees since 2003. The TV categories, on the other hand, are much more robust, including series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Supergirl, Transparent, Modern Family, The OA, Orphan Black, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The awards also honored individual episodes in series without a regular LGBTQ character, like “San Junipero” from Black Mirror.

In the music category, Against Me!, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, and Sia all scored nominations.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held April 1 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York. See all the film, TV, comic, and music nominees below.

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Moonlight

Star Trek Beyond

OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

The Handmaiden

Naz & Maalik

Other People

Spa Night

Those People

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Grace and Frankie

Modern Family

One Mississippi

The Real O’Neals

Steven Universe

Survivor’s Remorse

Take My Wife

Transparent

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Fosters

Grey’s Anatomy

Hap and Leonard

How to Get Away with Murder

The OA

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Shameless

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE

“Attention Deficit” – The Loud House

“Bar Fights” – Drunk History

“Johnson & Johnson” – black-ish

“San Junipero” – Black Mirror

“Vegan Cinderella” – Easy

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Eyewitness

London Spy

Looking: The Movie

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Vicious: The Finale

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Out of Iraq

The Same Difference

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

The Trans List

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation

I Am Cait

I Am Jazz

The Prancing Elites Project

Strut

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Tyler Glenn, Excommunication

Ty Herndon, House on Fire

Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Sia, This is Acting

Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

All-New X-Men

Black Panther

DC Comics Bombshells

Kim & Kim

Love is Love

Lumberjanes

Midnighter/Midnighter and Apollo

Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat!

Saga

The Woods

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Angelica Ross” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

“Cookie Johnson” – Super Soul Sunday

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” – Late Night with Seth Meyers

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“Trey Pearson” – The View

