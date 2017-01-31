GLAAD Media Awards honor Moonlight, Supergirl, Black Mirror, and more

GLAAD has announced the list of nominees for the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards, honoring Moonlight, Supergirl, The Handmaiden, Frank Ocean, and more.
The annual awards honor “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community” in categories like film, TV, comics, music, and journalism. This year’s list covers 156 individual nominees, including 115 nominees in English and 41 in Spanish.
Moonlight and Star Trek Beyond were the only two films to make the cut in the wide release category, the lowest number of nominees since 2003. The TV categories, on the other hand, are much more robust, including series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Supergirl, Transparent, Modern Family, The OA, Orphan Black, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The awards also honored individual episodes in series without a regular LGBTQ character, like “San Junipero” from Black Mirror.
In the music category, Against Me!, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, and Sia all scored nominations.
The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held April 1 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York. See all the film, TV, comic, and music nominees below.
OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE
Moonlight
Star Trek Beyond
OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE
The Handmaiden
Naz & Maalik
Other People
Spa Night
Those People
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Grace and Frankie
Modern Family
One Mississippi
The Real O’Neals
Steven Universe
Survivor’s Remorse
Take My Wife
Transparent
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Fosters
Grey’s Anatomy
Hap and Leonard
How to Get Away with Murder
The OA
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Shameless
Supergirl
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE
“Attention Deficit” – The Loud House
“Bar Fights” – Drunk History
“Johnson & Johnson” – black-ish
“San Junipero” – Black Mirror
“Vegan Cinderella” – Easy
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Eyewitness
London Spy
Looking: The Movie
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Vicious: The Finale
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
Out of Iraq
The Same Difference
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
The Trans List
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
Gaycation
I Am Cait
I Am Jazz
The Prancing Elites Project
Strut
OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST
Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me
Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town
Tyler Glenn, Excommunication
Ty Herndon, House on Fire
Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Sia, This is Acting
Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death
OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK
All-New X-Men
Black Panther
DC Comics Bombshells
Kim & Kim
Love is Love
Lumberjanes
Midnighter/Midnighter and Apollo
Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat!
Saga
The Woods
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE
“Angelica Ross” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
“Cookie Johnson” – Super Soul Sunday
“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” – Late Night with Seth Meyers
“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“Trey Pearson” – The View
