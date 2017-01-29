Stars give 'alternate facts' about their own shows

The stars of Stranger Things, Westworld, Orange Is the New Black, Scandal, This Is Us, Transparent, and more of television’s top programs have a fresh set of lies to tell about their own shows. Or, in the parlance of the current presidential administration, maybe it’s better to present them as “alternate facts.”

During Saturday night’s Entertainment Weekly SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks, Jeffrey Tambor, Joe Morton, Chrissy Metz, and many other stars provided us with some “alternate facts” about their upcoming plots. Is Sandra Oh returning to Grey’s Anatomy? Will the Demogorgon prove key to the mystery of Stranger Things? Will Drake guest-star on Black-ish? Definitely not! But what’s a falsehood between friends.

Watch the video above to enjoy a split between fact and fiction.