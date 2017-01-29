Barb is in the house!

Shannon Purser, who played the internet’s favorite Stranger Things character, made her award show red carpet debut at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, and she’s very hyped about it.

“ON MY WAY TO THE SAG AWARDS AND IM SO HYPE,” she tweeted Sunday.

While on the red carpet, Purser reunited with her costars Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery and addressed whether or not we’ll see her in season 2.

“If I am in season 2, I have not been told yet,” Purser told People/Entertainment Weekly Network Sunday.

The odds of fans actually seeing Barb again in season 2 are low, as the Duffer Brothers and the rest of cast have confirmed several times that Nancy’s thoroughly unlucky best friend died in the first season.

“No, she’s not alive!” star Millie Bobby Brown told People and EW at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

That being said, we do know that there will be “justice for Barb” in the upcoming season. However, don’t expect the tight-lipped cast and writers to reveal anything else about the show’s sophomore season — they’ve all been trained to not disclose any spoilers.

“We’ve done two years of training on what not to say,” Finn Wolfhard told E! News on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet Sunday.

Stranger Things is nominated for outstanding drama ensemble, and Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder are up for best drama actress nominations.