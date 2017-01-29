SAG Awards: Sophia Bush remembers kissing Ryan Reynolds in Van Wilder

Long before he was Deadpool or she was Brooke Davis, Ryan Reynolds and Sophia Bush shared a kiss in Van Wilder.

On the red carpet for this year’s SAG Awards, E! News asked Bush about her first onscreen role as Sally in the 2002 comedy — which involved making out with Reynolds.

“That was actually my first real professional job,” Bush recalled. “He was my first onscreen Hollywood kiss, and he was a gentleman — so thank you, sir!”

Although the kiss may have seemed steamy on screen, Bush says it was anything but.

“Honestly, it was just how strange it was, you know?” she said. “Because you see these things happen on camera, and they look flirtatious or fun or sexy, and there’s 40 people standing around you. They’re adjusting exactly the tilt of your face so you’re not blocking the other person’s light, and your hand has to go here but not here, and it’s really not sexy. And so we do our best to sell it, but it’s a very bizarre process.”

Bush is presenting at this year’s SAG Awards. See the full list of winners here.