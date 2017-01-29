SAG Awards: Gina Rodriguez freaked out over being near Meryl Streep

Gina Rodriguez reacted like most would upon meeting Meryl Streep.

The Jane the Virgin star walked with the multi-Oscar winner ahead of the 23rd Annual SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Rodriguez caught a glimpse of a photo of her and Streep, with Rodriguez presenting the 67-year-old actress, and shared it on Twitter.

“I’m chill right? Like, this is chill, right?” she wrote, explaining herinner monologue in that moment, trying to mask her nerves.

Before she wrote her own note, Rodriguez retweeted a fan’s own caption of the same picture: “@HereIsGina representing all of us today at #sagawards.”

See a full list of SAG Award winners here.