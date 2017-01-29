Ashton Kutcher opened the 2017 SAG Awards by showing solidarity for protesters speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens, including refugees, from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” Kutcher said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you.”

Before his speech, Kutcher spoke out against the so-called “Muslim ban” on Twitter, citing wife Mila Kunis’ own path to the United States.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” Kutcher tweeted. “We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

Kutcher continued after taking the stage in a series of tweets: “If standing for the America that doesn’t discriminate makes me a left wing actor who is out of touch. F— it. As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy. #ABetterWay. I believe in protecting borders. I believe is enabling safety and security but we do so with honor. We are Americans. #ABetterWay”

After Trump’s executive order, protesters have gathered at American airports, including New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

