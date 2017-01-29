SAG Awards 2017 winners: See the full list

One day after the Producers Guild of America cemented La La Land as the year’s best picture, another major entertainment guild will have its say in swaying industry voters, as the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to be announced Sunday night.

Though SAG honors film, television, and stunt work, on the movie side, the SAG Awards often predict the eventual Academy Award winners. Since the 1994 ceremony, 16 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, while 19 SAG-winning performances by leading men have gone on to win Academy Awards during the same period.

SAG’s ensemble award is also widely considered a portent of the Academy’s best picture results, with 11 of the guild’s victors also taking Oscar’s highest honor the same year, while a further nine received best picture nominations (the inaugural SAG ceremony did not have an ensemble category, and AMPAS voters ignored 1996’s ensemble champion The Birdcage in best picture).

With La La Land out of the ensemble race, which film will get a much-needed boost heading into the final round of Academy voting? Will expected champions Viola Davis and Casey Affleck take SAG statuettes, or will underdog competitors like Octavia Spencer and Viggo Mortensen step in instead? Read on for a full list of 2017 SAG Awards winners, updating live as categories are announced live beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

2017 SAG Awards nominations:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler – “MANCHESTER BY THE SEA” (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

ANDREW GARFIELD / Desmond Doss – “HACKSAW RIDGE” (Lionsgate)

RYAN GOSLING / Sebastian –“LA LA LAND” (Lionsgate)

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben – “CAPTAIN FANTASTIC” (Bleecker Street)

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson – “FENCES” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Louise Banks – “ARRIVAL” (Paramount Pictures)

EMILY BLUNT / Rachel – “THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN” (Universal Pictures)

NATALIE PORTMAN / Jackie Kennedy – “JACKIE” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

EMMA STONE / Mia – “LA LA LAND” (Lionsgate)

MERYL STREEP / Florence Foster Jenkins – “FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan – “MOONLIGHT” (A24)

JEFF BRIDGES / Marcus Hamilton – “HELL OR HIGH WATER” (CBS Films)

HUGH GRANT / St Clair Bayfield – “FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS” (Paramount Pictures)

LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler – “MANCHESTER BY THE SEA” (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

DEV PATEL / Saroo Brierley – “LION” (The Weinstein Company)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson – “FENCES” (Paramount Pictures)

NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula – “MOONLIGHT” (A24)

NICOLE KIDMAN / Sue Brierley – “LION” (The Weinstein Company)

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan – “HIDDEN FIGURES” (20th Century Fox)

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler – “MANCHESTER BY THE SEA” (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (Bleecker Street)

ANNALISE BASSO / Vespyr

SHREE CROOKS / Zaja

ANN DOWD / Abigail

KATHRYN HAHN / Harper

NICHOLAS HAMILTON / Rellian

SAMANTHA ISLER / Kielyr

FRANK LANGELLA / Jack

GEORGE MacKAY / Bo

ERIN MORIARTY / Claire

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Ben

MISSI PYLE / Ellen

CHARLIE SHOTWELL / Nai

STEVE ZAHN / Dave

FENCES (Paramount Pictures)

JOVAN ADEPO / Cory

VIOLA DAVIS / Rose Maxson

STEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON / Jim Bono

RUSSELL HORNSBY / Lyons

SANIYYA SIDNEY / Raynell

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Troy Maxson

MYKELTI WILLIAMSON / Gabriel

HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox)

MAHERSHALA ALI / Col. Jim Johnson

KEVIN COSTNER / Al Harrison

KIRSTEN DUNST / Vivian Mitchell

TARAJI P. HENSON / Katherine G. Johnson

ALDIS HODGE / Levi Jackson

JANELLE MONÁE / Mary Jackson

JIM PARSONS / Paul Stafford

GLEN POWELL / John Glenn

OCTAVIA SPENCER / Dorothy Vaughan

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

CASEY AFFLECK / Lee Chandler

MATTHEW BRODERICK / Jeffrey

KYLE CHANDLER / Joe Chandler

LUCAS HEDGES / Patrick Chandler

GRETCHEN MOL / Elise

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Randi Chandler

MOONLIGHT (A24)

MAHERSHALA ALI / Juan

NAOMIE HARRIS / Paula

ANDRÉ HOLLAND / Kevin

JHARREL JEROME / Kevin (16)

JANELLE MONÁE / Teresa

TREVANTE RHODES / Black

ASHTON SANDERS / Chiron

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

RIZ AHMED / Nasir “Naz” Khan – “THE NIGHT OF” (HBO)

STERLING K. BROWN / Christopher Darden – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

BRYAN CRANSTON / President Lyndon B. Johnson – “ALL THE WAY” (HBO)

JOHN TURTURRO / John Stone – “THE NIGHT OF” (HBO)

COURTNEY B. VANCE / Johnnie Cochran – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD / Lacie – “BLACK MIRROR” (Netflix)

FELICITY HUFFMAN / Leslie Graham – “AMERICAN CRIME” (ABC)

AUDRA McDONALD / Billie Holiday – “LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL” (HBO)

SARAH PAULSON / Marcia Clark – “THE PEOPLE V. O.J. SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY” (FX Networks)

KERRY WASHINGTON / Anita Hill – “CONFIRMATION” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” (NBC)

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

RAMI MALEK / Elliot Alderson – “MR. ROBOT” (USA Network)

KEVIN SPACEY / Frank Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

THANDIE NEWTON / Maeve Millay – “WESTWORLD” (HBO)

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre Johnson – “BLACK-ISH” (ABC)

TITUSS BURGESS / Titus Andromedon – “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT” (Netflix)

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy – “MODERN FAMILY” (ABC)

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

JEFFREY TAMBOR / Maura Pfefferman – “TRANSPARENT” (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)

JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)

ELLIE KEMPER / Kimmy Schmidt – “UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT” (Netflix)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II

CLIVE FRANCIS / Lord Salisbury

HARRY HADDEN-PATON / Martin Charteris

VICTORIA HAMILTON / Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

DANIEL INGS / Mike Parker

BILLY JENKINS / Prince Charles

VANESSA KIRBY / Princess Margaret

JOHN LITHGOW / Winston Churchill

LIZZY McINNERNY / Bobo Macdonald

BEN MILES / Peter Townsend

JEREMY NORTHAM / Anthony Eden

NICHOLAS ROWE / Jock Colville

MATT SMITH / Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

PIP TORRENS / Tommy Lascelles

HARRIET WALTER / Clemmie Churchill

DOWNTON ABBEY (Masterpiece/PBS)

SAMANTHA BOND / Lady Rosamund Painswick

HUGH BONNEVILLE / Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

PATRICK BRENNAN / Mr. Dawes

LAURA CARMICHAEL / Lady Edith Crawley

JIM CARTER / Charles Carson

RAQUEL CASSIDY / Baxter

PAUL COPLEY / Mr. Mason

BRENDAN COYLE / John Bates

MICHELLE DOCKERY / Lady Mary Crawley

KEVIN DOYLE / Joseph Molesley

MICHAEL FOX / Andy

JOANNE FROGGATT / Anna Bates

MATTHEW GOODE / Henry Talbot

HARRY HADDEN-PATON / Bertie Pelham

ROBERT JAMES-COLLIER / Thomas Barrow

SUE JOHNSTON / Miss Denker

ALLEN LEECH / Tom Branson

PHYLLIS LOGAN / Mrs. Hughes

ELIZABETH McGOVERN / Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

SOPHIE McSHERA / Daisy Mason

LESLEY NICOL / Mrs. Patmore

DOUGLAS REITH / Lord Merton

DAVID ROBB / Dr. Clarkson

MAGGIE SMITH / Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham

JEREMY SWIFT / Spratt

HOWARD WARD / Sgt. Willis

PENELOPE WILTON / Isobel Crawley

GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

ALFIE ALLEN / Theon Greyjoy

JACOB ANDERSON / Grey Worm

DEAN CHARLES CHAPMAN / Tommen Baratheon

EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister

LIAM CUNNINGHAM / Davos Seaworth

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister

NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei

KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow

LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister

CONLETH HILL / Varys

KRISTOFER HIVJU / Tormund Giantsbane

MICHIEL HUISMAN / Daario Naharis

FAYE MARSAY / Waif

JONATHAN PRYCE / High Sparrow

SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark

CARICE VAN HOUTEN / Melisandre

GEMMA WHELAN / Yara Greyjoy

MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven

CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler

JOE CHREST / Ted Wheeler

NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper

CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers

JOE KEERY / Steve Harrington

GATEN MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson

CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair

MATTHEW MODINE / Dr. Martin Brenner

ROB MORGAN / Officer Powell

JOHN PAUL REYNOLDS / Officer Callahan

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers

NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers

MARK STEGER / The Monster

FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler

WESTWORLD (HBO)

BEN BARNES / Logan

INGRID BOLSØ BERDAL / Armistice

ED HARRIS / Man in Black

LUKE HEMSWORTH / Ashley Stubbs

ANTHONY HOPKINS / Dr. Robert Ford

SIDSE BABETT KNUDSEN / Theresa Cullen

JAMES MARSDEN / Teddy Flood

LEONARDO NAM / Felix Lutz

THANDIE NEWTON / Maeve Millay

TALULAH RILEY / Angela

RODRIGO SANTORO / Hector Escaton

ANGELA SARAFYAN / Clementine Pennyfeather

JIMMI SIMPSON / William

PTOLEMY SLOCUM / Sylvester

EVAN RACHEL WOOD / Dolores Abernathy

SHANNON WOODWARD / Elsie Hughes

JEFFREY WRIGHT / Bernard Lowe

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS)

MAYIM BIALIK / Amy Farrah Fowler

KALEY CUOCO / Penny

JOHNNY GALECKI / Leonard Hofstadter

SIMON HELBERG / Howard Wolowitz

KUNAL NAYYAR / Rajesh Koothrappali

JIM PARSONS / Sheldon Cooper

MELISSA RAUCH / Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz

BLACK-ISH (ABC)

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre Johnson

MILES BROWN / Jack Johnson

DEON COLE / Charlie Telphy

LAURENCE FISHBURNE / Pops

JENIFER LEWIS / Ruby Johnson

PETER MACKENZIE / Mr. Stevens

MARSAI MARTIN / Diane Johnson

JEFF MEACHAM / Josh

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS / Rainbow Johnson

MARCUS SCRIBNER / Andre Johnson, Jr.

YARA SHAHIDI / Zoey Johnson

MODERN FAMILY (ABC)

AUBREY ANDERSON-EMMONS / Lily Tucker-Pritchett

JULIE BOWEN / Claire Dunphy

TY BURRELL / Phil Dunphy

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON / Mitchell Pritchett

NOLAN GOULD / Luke Dunphy

SARAH HYLAND / Haley Dunphy

JEREMY MAGUIRE / Joe Pritchett

ED O’NEILL / Jay Pritchett

RICO RODRIGUEZ / Manny Delgado

ERIC STONESTREET / Cameron Tucker

SOFIA VERGARA / Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

ARIEL WINTER / Alex Dunphy

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

ALAN AISENBERG / Baxter “Gerber” Bayley

DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson

BLAIR BROWN / Judy King

JACKIE CRUZ / Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales

LEA DeLARIA / Big Boo

BETH DOVER / Linda Ferguson

KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso

ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano

LAURA GOMEZ / Blanca Flores

DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos

MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Sam Healy

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE / Desi Piscatella

VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson

JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice

SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza

NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols

TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett

JAMES McMENAMIN / Charlie “Donuts” Coates

ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes

KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov

EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor

MATT PETERS / Joel Luschek

LORI PETTY / Lolly Whitehill

JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz

DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara “Daya” Diaz

LAURA PREPON / Alex Vause

JOLENE PURDY / Stephanie Hapakuka

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz

NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo

ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina Murphy

TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman

CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Erica “Yoga” Jones

DALE SOULES / Frieda Berlin

YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello

LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco

SAMIRA WILEY / Poussey Washington

VEEP (HBO)

DAN BAKKEDAHL / Roger Furlong

SUFE BRADSHAW / Sue Wilson

ANNA CHLUMSKY / Amy Brookheimer

GARY COLE / Kent Davison

KEVIN DUNN / Ben Cafferty

CLEA DUVALL / Marjorie Palmiotti

NELSON FRANKLIN / Will

TONY HALE / Gary Walsh

HUGH LAURIE / Tom James

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / President Selina Meyer

SAM RICHARDSON / Richard

REID SCOTT / Dan Egan

TIMOTHY SIMONS / Jonah Ryan

JOHN SLATTERY / Charlie Baird

SARAH SUTHERLAND / Catherine

MATT WALSH / Mike McLintock

WAYNE WILDERSON / Wayne

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “HACKSAW RIDGE” (Lionsgate)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

LILY TOMLIN