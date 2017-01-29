Not so heavy is the hand that holds the award!

John Lithgow took home the statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work in The Crown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The actor plays British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the Queen Elizabeth II-focused Netflix period drama.

“I never would have cast myself as Winston Churchill,” said Lithgow of his win, thanking the production team behind The Crown for thinking of him for the role.

Lithgow’s turn as Churchill earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics Choice Award late last year.

To win the SAG award, Lithgow beat out This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek, and House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey.