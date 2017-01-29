Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and Gene Wilder were some of the stars honored during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Awards “In Memoriam” montage. Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, was also featured in the touching video.
Introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, the segment honors “the SAG-AFTRA members lost during the past year.” During her introductory remarks, Carteris remembered three of SAG-AFTRA’s presidents who passed away this year, William Schallert, Patty Duke, and Ken Howard.
Quoting the late Alan Rickman, she said, “Performers are agents of change. A film, a piece of theater, a piece of music, or a book can make a difference. It can change the world.” She also recognized that “this has been a year of staggering losses.”
The video paid tribute to the actors we lost in 2016 and this first month of 2017, including Florence Henderson (The Brady Bunch), Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory), Alan Thicke (Growing Pains), and Anton Yelchin (Star Trek).
Here’s the entire list of actors honored in the video:
Ken Howard
William Schallert
Patty Duke
Jack Riley
Nancy Reagan
Bill Nunn
Alan Young
Anton Yelchin
Alexis Arquette
Anne Jackson
Kenny Baker
Hugh O’Brian
Florence Henderson
Robert Vaughn
William Christopher
George Kennedy
David Huddleston
Doris Roberts
Larry Drake
Jon Polito
Theresa Saldana
Garry Shandling
John McMartin
Thomas Mika Ford
Robert Horton
Beth Howland
Ron Glass
Fyvush Finkel
Steven Hill
Richard Libertini
Abe Vigoda
Dan Haggerty
Prince
Alan Thicke
Zsa Zsa Gabor
Garry Marshall
Gene Wilder
Mary Tyler Moore
Carrie Fisher
Debbie Reynolds