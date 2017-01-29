Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and Gene Wilder were some of the stars honored during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Awards “In Memoriam” montage. Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, was also featured in the touching video.

Introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, the segment honors “the SAG-AFTRA members lost during the past year.” During her introductory remarks, Carteris remembered three of SAG-AFTRA’s presidents who passed away this year, William Schallert, Patty Duke, and Ken Howard.

Quoting the late Alan Rickman, she said, “Performers are agents of change. A film, a piece of theater, a piece of music, or a book can make a difference. It can change the world.” She also recognized that “this has been a year of staggering losses.”

The video paid tribute to the actors we lost in 2016 and this first month of 2017, including Florence Henderson (The Brady Bunch), Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory), Alan Thicke (Growing Pains), and Anton Yelchin (Star Trek).

Here’s the entire list of actors honored in the video:

Ken Howard

William Schallert

Patty Duke

Jack Riley

Nancy Reagan

Bill Nunn

Alan Young

Anton Yelchin

Alexis Arquette

Anne Jackson

Kenny Baker

Hugh O’Brian

Florence Henderson

Robert Vaughn

William Christopher

George Kennedy

David Huddleston

Doris Roberts

Larry Drake

Jon Polito

Theresa Saldana

Garry Shandling

John McMartin

Thomas Mika Ford

Robert Horton

Beth Howland

Ron Glass

Fyvush Finkel

Steven Hill

Richard Libertini

Abe Vigoda

Dan Haggerty

Prince

Alan Thicke

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Garry Marshall

Gene Wilder

Mary Tyler Moore

Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds