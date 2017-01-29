Long may she reign!

The Crown‘s Claire Foy took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday.

“Thank you so much. I haven’t recovered from John winning, so I’m shaking,” she said, referring to her co-star John Lithgow’s win moments earlier.

Foy continued: “Oh God, thank you, everyone. This is a night for actors. I love them and I’m very very honored to be one.”

She went on to thank her co-star Matt Smith, who plays her on-screen husband, Prince Philip. “[You’re] not only a really spontaneous, exciting, incredibly talented actor, but you’re my friend, Matt. Thank you for making this job a joy and making me laugh. I love you so much.”

Created by Peter Morgan, the Netflix series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Foy), beginning with her wedding to Prince Philip. Foy’s portrayal of the longest reigning queen garnered her a win at the 2017 Golden Globes in January.

Fans of the show should enjoy Foy’s performance while it lasts because the role will be recast after season 2. “Well, after two seasons, that’s it. I’m gone. They’re getting rid of all of us,” the Wolf Hall actress told Vulture in December.

Foy triumphed over Westworld‘s Thandie Newton, House of Cards‘ Robin Wright, and Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder.

