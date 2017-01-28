J.J. Abrams wins top ACE Eddie honor as La La Land, Arrival pick up more awards

The 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards marked new achievements in editing for several Oscar contenders and a historic moment for J.J. Abrams.

Hosted by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom and ACE President Stephen Rivkin, the American Cinematic Editors awarded recipients in 10 categories across film, television, and documentaries at the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel Friday night. The evening showed favor to Oscar-nominated films, including Zootopia for Best Edited Animated Feature, La La Land for Best Comedy Feature Film, Arrival for Best Dramatic Feature Film, and O.J.: Made in America for Best Edited Documentary.

Returning TV juggernauts Game of Thrones and comedy hit Veep took home the various small screen awards. Newcomer This Is Us earned an editing trophy for its “Pilot” episode, with star Chrissy Metz joining Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes, Fences’ Mykelti Williamson and Saniyya Sidney, and Tim Matheson as presenters.

Rounding out the night, director J.J. Abrams received the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year honor, which puts him in the company of former recipients Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, Nancy Meyers, and more.

See a full list of winners below.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

Arrival

Joe Walker, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

La La Land

Tom Cross, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Zootopia

Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

O.J.: Made in America

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (TELEVISION):

Everything Is Copy – Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

BEST EDITED HALF-HOUR SERIES FOR TELEVISION:

Veep: “Morning After”

Steven Rasch, ACE

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

This is Us: “Pilot”

David L. Bertman, ACE

BEST EDITED ONE-HOUR SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”

Tim Porter, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

All the Way

Carol Littleton, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Senegal”

Mustafa Bhagat

STUDENT COMPETITION:

Tommy Wakefield – University of North Carolina, School of the Arts