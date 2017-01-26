Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae to be honored at ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Janelle Monáe and Issa Rae will both be honored at this year’s ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, the magazine announced Thursday.

Gabrielle Union will host the annual Oscar week awards ceremony and gala from EW’s fellow Time Inc. magazine ESSENCE. The awards celebrate the next generation of women who are elevating their crafts. This year, the women being honored are Monáe (Breakthrough Award), Issa Rae (Vanguard Award), Aja Naomi King (Lincoln Shining Star Award), and Yara Shahidi (Generation Next). Visual artist and filmmaker Mickalene Thomas will lend her talent to the event.

“For the past decade, the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards have paid homage to our modern image-makers — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” ESSENCE editor-in-chief Vanessa K. De Luca said in a statement. “This past year has been an exceptional one for diversity in film and television, and with the incredible contributions of Janelle, Issa, Aja and Yara, it is fitting that our 10th anniversary will honor the future of Hollywood and its continued steps on the path to inclusion.”

The awards will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Feb. 23.