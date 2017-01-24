Suicide Squad lands Oscar nomination, Deadpool shut out

Whose kitty litter did the Academy just s–t in? Deadpool‘s.

Hot off a contentious precursor circuit, Marvel’s Ryan Reynolds-fronted, critically lauded blockbuster headed into Oscar nominations morning with momentum on its side (hello, Producers Guild), but was ultimately shut out of the race at large, earning zero nominations across the board. Still, Warner Bros.’ poorly reviewed DC Comics adaptation Suicide Squad literally one-upped its cinematic rival Tuesday morning, notching a single nod for best makeup and hairstyling — one of only four nominations (across three films) for the studio that launched awards juggernaut Mad Max: Fury Road just last year.

While it’s not uncommon to see films like 2012’s The Avengers or 2016’s Doctor Strange wind up with nominations among the craft set, traditionally the Academy shies away from recognizing comic book fare in above-the-line categories. Though Heath Ledger won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role as the villainous Joker in 2008’s eight-time nominee The Dark Knight, a franchise superhero flick has yet to be nominated for Best Picture in AMPAS’ 89-year history (Birdman, calendar year 2014’s Best Picture winner, technically revolved around a washed-up actor who played a costumed crime-fighter at the peak of his fictional career).

Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, statistics were on Deadpool‘s side; the film arguably positioned itself to become the exception to the historically coded Oscar rule, in recent weeks scoring nominations and/or wins from several industry guilds with crossover Academy membership (the aforementioned PGA, the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America, the American Cinema Editors) and high-profile awards bodies (the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Broadcast Film Critics Association) alike. In fact, Deadpool is the only film whose 2017 PGA nomination for Best Theatrical Motion Picture didn’t translate into a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Though Deadpool, which grossed $783.1 million worldwide, received zero Oscar nominations, Reynolds — whose performance in the film was nominated for a Golden Globe — celebrated the Academy’s current class of honorees, noting the “regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on” for the day.

Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017

