Nominees for this year’s Oscars were officially unveiled on Tuesday, and while La La Land is the morning’s frontrunner given its record-tying 14 nominations, there are plenty of good films recognized here. Those who have been waiting to figure out which prestige movies to see finally have their answers. Check out the trailers for all nine of the Best Picture nominees below.
Arrival
Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner
Fences
Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis
Hacksaw Ridge
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn, Sam Worthington
Hell or High Water
Starring: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges
Hidden Figures
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer
La La Land
Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling
Lion
Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman
Manchester by the Sea
Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges
Moonlight
Starring: Ashton Sanders, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali
Head here to see the full list of Oscar nominations. The awards will be handed out Feb. 26 in a ceremony airing live on ABC.