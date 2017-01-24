Nominees for this year’s Oscars were officially unveiled on Tuesday, and while La La Land is the morning’s frontrunner given its record-tying 14 nominations, there are plenty of good films recognized here. Those who have been waiting to figure out which prestige movies to see finally have their answers. Check out the trailers for all nine of the Best Picture nominees below.

Arrival

Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner

Fences

Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis

Hacksaw Ridge

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Vince Vaughn, Sam Worthington

Hell or High Water

Starring: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges

Hidden Figures

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer

La La Land

Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Lion

Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman

Manchester by the Sea

Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges

Moonlight

Starring: Ashton Sanders, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali

Head here to see the full list of Oscar nominations. The awards will be handed out Feb. 26 in a ceremony airing live on ABC.