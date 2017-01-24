Arrival is making a second landing in theaters.

The Amy Adams-starring sci-fi film will return to cinemas nationwide starting Friday in the wake of the movie’s eight Oscar nominations, Paramount Pictures announced Tuesday. The re-release will feature eight extra minutes and commentary from the cast and crew.

Director Denis Villeneuve’s movie pulled in the second-most Oscar nominations early Tuesday morning, pulling even with Moonlight and only trailing La La Land (14). The movie earned nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, take place Feb. 26. See all the nominees here.