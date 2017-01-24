Oscars 2017: Meryl Streep reacted to her record 20th nomination with a GIF

Reactions to Oscar nominations typically include thank yous, a shout-out to the film’s cast and crew — but Meryl Streep went a different route this year when she received her 20th (yes, 20th) nod: Her reaction statement is simply a GIF of herself happily dancing in what looks like 2009’s It’s Complicated.

Streep was nominated for her starring role in Florence Foster Jenkins, which she also received a Golden Globe nomination for. She was honored with the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes, where she gave an impassioned acceptance speech that touched on the recent presidential election and called for empathy.

Before this year, Streep was most recently nominated for her performance in 2014’s Into the Woods. Of the 20 times she’s been nominated, she’s won three statues for her roles in 2011’s The Iron Lady, 1982’s Sophie’s Choice, and 1979’s Kramer v. Kramer.

RELATED: Watch our videos with the nominees below

See the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees here. The ceremony itself takes place Feb. 26.