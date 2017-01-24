Entertainment Weekly

Oscars

Where to watch the major 2017 Oscar nominees

@joeynolfi

Updated

Dale Robinette; Nick Wall; David Bornfriend

After months of speculation, predictions, festival screenings, and precursor awards, the Academy announced its annual set of Oscar nominees Tuesday morning. Exactly 336 titles from 2016 wound up on AMPAS’ shortlist of films eligible for nominations across two dozen Oscar categories; though snubs (Hugh Grant, Amy Adams) and surprises (Michael Shannon) abound on the final roster, collectively, this year’s slate comprises some of the most accessible contenders in recent memory.

Below, EW has compiled this year’s major honorees, from Best Picture frontrunner La La Land — which received a record-tying 14 nominations — to Ava DuVernay’s rousing documentary 13th, with links to where you can watch the projects ahead of the Feb. 26 telecast. Read on to find out how you can stream, purchase, or rent the major 2017 Oscar nominees, ranked in order of most nominations to least nominations.

La La Land

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Damien Chazelle
Best Actor – Ryan Gosling
Best Actress – Emma Stone
Best Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Original Score
Best Original Song – “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”
Best Original Song – “City of Stars”
Best Cinematography
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Moonlight

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Barry Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali
Best Supporting Actress – Naomie Harris
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Best Original Score
Best Cinematography

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Arrival

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Denis Villeneuve
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Production Design
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Manchester by the Sea

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Kenneth Lonergan
Best Actor – Casey Affleck
Best Supporting Actor – Lucas Hedges
Best Supporting Actress – Michelle Williams
Best Original Screenplay

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hacksaw Ridge

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Mel Gibson
Best Actor – Andrew Garfield
Best Film Editing
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Lion

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Nicole Kidman
Best Supporting Actor – Dev Patel
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Score
Best Cinematography

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hell or High Water

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Jeff Bridges
Best Original Screenplay
Best Film Editing

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Fences

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Actor – Denzel Washington
Best Supporting Actress – Viola Davis
Best Adapted Screenplay

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hidden Figures

Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Octavia Spencer
Best Adapted Screenplay

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Jackie

Nominated for:
Best Actress – Natalie Portman
Best Original Score
Best Costume Design

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Florence Foster Jenkins

Nominated for:
Best Actress – Meryl Streep
Best Costume Design

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Moana

Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature
Best Original Song – “How Far I’ll Go”

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Kubo and the Two Strings

Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature
Best Visual Effects

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects
Best Sound Mixing

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Passengers

Nominated for:
Best Production Design
Best Original Score

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Nominated for:
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Deepwater Horizon

Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects
Best Sound Editing

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

A Man Called Ove

Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Hail, Caesar!

Nominated for:
Best Production Design

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Suicide Squad

Nominated for:
Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Star Trek Beyond

Nominated for:
Best Production Design

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Doctor Strange

Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

The Jungle Book

Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects

Availability: 
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayYouTube

Loving

Nominated for:
Best Actress – Ruth Negga

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Nocturnal Animals

Nominated for:
Best Supporting Actor – Michael Shannon

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

20th Century Women

Nominated for:
Best Original Screenplay

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

Captain Fantastic

Nominated for:
Best Actor – Viggo Mortensen

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Elle

Nominated for:
Best Actress – Isabelle Huppert

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Sully

Nominated for:
Best Sound Editing

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Zootopia

Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature

Availability: 
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

Silence

Nominated for:
Best Cinematography

Availability: 
Now playing in theaters nationwide

13th

Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature

Availability: 
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant)

I Am Not  Your Negro

Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Life Animated

Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayVUDUYouTube

O.J.: Made in America

Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle PlayYouTube

Fire at Sea

Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature

Availability: 
Rent on Netflix (DVD), iTunes (beginning Feb. 17)

The Red Turtle

Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

The Lobster

Nominated for:
Best Original Screenplay

Availability: 
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD)iTunesAmazonGoogle Play, VUDUYouTube

Land of Mine

Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film

Availability: 
Opens in a limited number of theaters on Feb. 10

Toni Erdmann

Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

The Salesman

Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film

Availability: 
Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Tanna

Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film

Availability: 
Expected on digital platforms beginning Feb. 7

