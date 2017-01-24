Where to watch the major 2017 Oscar nominees

After months of speculation, predictions, festival screenings, and precursor awards, the Academy announced its annual set of Oscar nominees Tuesday morning. Exactly 336 titles from 2016 wound up on AMPAS’ shortlist of films eligible for nominations across two dozen Oscar categories; though snubs (Hugh Grant, Amy Adams) and surprises (Michael Shannon) abound on the final roster, collectively, this year’s slate comprises some of the most accessible contenders in recent memory.
Below, EW has compiled this year’s major honorees, from Best Picture frontrunner La La Land — which received a record-tying 14 nominations — to Ava DuVernay’s rousing documentary 13th, with links to where you can watch the projects ahead of the Feb. 26 telecast. Read on to find out how you can stream, purchase, or rent the major 2017 Oscar nominees, ranked in order of most nominations to least nominations.
La La Land
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Damien Chazelle
Best Actor – Ryan Gosling
Best Actress – Emma Stone
Best Film Editing
Best Original Screenplay
Best Original Score
Best Original Song – “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”
Best Original Song – “City of Stars”
Best Cinematography
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Moonlight
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Barry Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali
Best Supporting Actress – Naomie Harris
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Best Original Score
Best Cinematography
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Arrival
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Denis Villeneuve
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Production Design
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Manchester by the Sea
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Kenneth Lonergan
Best Actor – Casey Affleck
Best Supporting Actor – Lucas Hedges
Best Supporting Actress – Michelle Williams
Best Original Screenplay
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Hacksaw Ridge
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Director – Mel Gibson
Best Actor – Andrew Garfield
Best Film Editing
Best Sound Editing
Best Sound Mixing
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Lion
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Nicole Kidman
Best Supporting Actor – Dev Patel
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Score
Best Cinematography
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Hell or High Water
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Jeff Bridges
Best Original Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Fences
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Actor – Denzel Washington
Best Supporting Actress – Viola Davis
Best Adapted Screenplay
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Hidden Figures
Nominated for:
Best Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Octavia Spencer
Best Adapted Screenplay
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Jackie
Nominated for:
Best Actress – Natalie Portman
Best Original Score
Best Costume Design
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Florence Foster Jenkins
Nominated for:
Best Actress – Meryl Streep
Best Costume Design
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Moana
Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature
Best Original Song – “How Far I’ll Go”
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Kubo and the Two Strings
Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature
Best Visual Effects
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects
Best Sound Mixing
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Passengers
Nominated for:
Best Production Design
Best Original Score
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Nominated for:
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Deepwater Horizon
Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects
Best Sound Editing
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
A Man Called Ove
Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Hail, Caesar!
Nominated for:
Best Production Design
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Suicide Squad
Nominated for:
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Star Trek Beyond
Nominated for:
Best Production Design
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Doctor Strange
Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
The Jungle Book
Nominated for:
Best Visual Effects
Availability:
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube
Loving
Nominated for:
Best Actress – Ruth Negga
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Nocturnal Animals
Nominated for:
Best Supporting Actor – Michael Shannon
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
20th Century Women
Nominated for:
Best Original Screenplay
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
Captain Fantastic
Nominated for:
Best Actor – Viggo Mortensen
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Elle
Nominated for:
Best Actress – Isabelle Huppert
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Sully
Nominated for:
Best Sound Editing
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Zootopia
Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature
Availability:
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Silence
Nominated for:
Best Cinematography
Availability:
Now playing in theaters nationwide
13th
Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature
Availability:
Now streaming on Netflix (Instant)
I Am Not Your Negro
Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Life Animated
Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
O.J.: Made in America
Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube
Fire at Sea
Nominated for:
Best Documentary Feature
Availability:
Rent on Netflix (DVD), iTunes (beginning Feb. 17)
The Red Turtle
Nominated for:
Best Animated Feature
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
The Lobster
Nominated for:
Best Original Screenplay
Availability:
Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube
Land of Mine
Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film
Availability:
Opens in a limited number of theaters on Feb. 10
Toni Erdmann
Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
The Salesman
Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film
Availability:
Now playing in a limited number of theaters
Tanna
Nominated for:
Best Foreign Language Film
Availability:
Expected on digital platforms beginning Feb. 7