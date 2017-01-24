Where to watch the major 2017 Oscar nominees

After months of speculation, predictions, festival screenings, and precursor awards, the Academy announced its annual set of Oscar nominees Tuesday morning. Exactly 336 titles from 2016 wound up on AMPAS’ shortlist of films eligible for nominations across two dozen Oscar categories; though snubs (Hugh Grant, Amy Adams) and surprises (Michael Shannon) abound on the final roster, collectively, this year’s slate comprises some of the most accessible contenders in recent memory.

Below, EW has compiled this year’s major honorees, from Best Picture frontrunner La La Land — which received a record-tying 14 nominations — to Ava DuVernay’s rousing documentary 13th, with links to where you can watch the projects ahead of the Feb. 26 telecast. Read on to find out how you can stream, purchase, or rent the major 2017 Oscar nominees, ranked in order of most nominations to least nominations.

La La Land

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Director – Damien Chazelle

Best Actor – Ryan Gosling

Best Actress – Emma Stone

Best Film Editing

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Original Song – “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”

Best Original Song – “City of Stars”

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Moonlight

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Director – Barry Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali

Best Supporting Actress – Naomie Harris

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Cinematography

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Arrival

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Director – Denis Villeneuve

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Manchester by the Sea

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Director – Kenneth Lonergan

Best Actor – Casey Affleck

Best Supporting Actor – Lucas Hedges

Best Supporting Actress – Michelle Williams

Best Original Screenplay

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hacksaw Ridge

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Director – Mel Gibson

Best Actor – Andrew Garfield

Best Film Editing

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Lion

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Nicole Kidman

Best Supporting Actor – Dev Patel

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Cinematography

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hell or High Water

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Jeff Bridges

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Fences

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Supporting Actress – Viola Davis

Best Adapted Screenplay

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Hidden Figures

Nominated for:

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Octavia Spencer

Best Adapted Screenplay

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Jackie

Nominated for:

Best Actress – Natalie Portman

Best Original Score

Best Costume Design

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Florence Foster Jenkins

Nominated for:

Best Actress – Meryl Streep

Best Costume Design

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Moana

Nominated for:

Best Animated Feature

Best Original Song – “How Far I’ll Go”

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Kubo and the Two Strings

Nominated for:

Best Animated Feature

Best Visual Effects

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Nominated for:

Best Visual Effects

Best Sound Mixing

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Passengers

Nominated for:

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Nominated for:

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Deepwater Horizon

Nominated for:

Best Visual Effects

Best Sound Editing

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

A Man Called Ove

Nominated for:

Best Foreign Language Film

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Hail, Caesar!

Nominated for:

Best Production Design

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Suicide Squad

Nominated for:

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Star Trek Beyond

Nominated for:

Best Production Design

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Doctor Strange

Nominated for:

Best Visual Effects

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

The Jungle Book

Nominated for:

Best Visual Effects

Availability:

Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube

Loving

Nominated for:

Best Actress – Ruth Negga

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Nocturnal Animals

Nominated for:

Best Supporting Actor – Michael Shannon

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

20th Century Women

Nominated for:

Best Original Screenplay

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

Captain Fantastic

Nominated for:

Best Actor – Viggo Mortensen

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Elle

Nominated for:

Best Actress – Isabelle Huppert

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Sully

Nominated for:

Best Sound Editing

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Zootopia

Nominated for:

Best Animated Feature

Availability:

Now streaming on Netflix (Instant); rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Silence

Nominated for:

Best Cinematography

Availability:

Now playing in theaters nationwide

13th

Nominated for:

Best Documentary Feature

Availability:

Now streaming on Netflix (Instant)

I Am Not Your Negro

Nominated for:

Best Documentary Feature

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Life Animated

Nominated for:

Best Documentary Feature

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

O.J.: Made in America

Nominated for:

Best Documentary Feature

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube

Fire at Sea

Nominated for:

Best Documentary Feature

Availability:

Rent on Netflix (DVD), iTunes (beginning Feb. 17)

The Red Turtle

Nominated for:

Best Animated Feature

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

The Lobster

Nominated for:

Best Original Screenplay

Availability:

Rent or buy on Netflix (DVD), iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, VUDU, YouTube

Land of Mine

Nominated for:

Best Foreign Language Film

Availability:

Opens in a limited number of theaters on Feb. 10

Toni Erdmann

Nominated for:

Best Foreign Language Film

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

The Salesman

Nominated for:

Best Foreign Language Film

Availability:

Now playing in a limited number of theaters

Tanna

Nominated for:

Best Foreign Language Film

Availability:

Expected on digital platforms beginning Feb. 7