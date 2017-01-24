La La Land ties record for most Oscar nominations ever

La La Land has taken center stage in the Hollywood history books.

The Damien Chazelle-directed musical just earned 14 total Oscar nods, tying the record for most nominations for a single film since AMPAS’ formation 89 years ago.

As expected, La La Land was nominated for Best Picture. Leading actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling received nominations in their respective acting categories, and Chazelle stacked an additional pair of nominations (Best Director, Best Original Screenplay) on top of the one he earned in 2015 for penning the Whiplash script.

Below the line, La La Land dominated the technical categories as well, where it will compete for Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, both sound categories, and in Best Original Song, where two of its compositions appear.

Only three films have scored 14 nominations from the Academy since its inaugural Oscar ceremony in 1929: La La Land, All About Eve (1950), and Titanic (1997). Titanic, Ben-Hur (1959), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) hold the record for most Academy Awards won by a single film, with each picture bagging 11 statuettes.

Earlier this month, La La Land broke the record for most Golden Globe wins, taking seven trophies at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Jan. 8 ceremony.

La La Land is now playing in theaters nationwide. Check out the full list of 2017 Oscar nominations here.