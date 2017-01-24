Doctor Strange director praises visual effects team for Oscar-nominated work

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is an affable, chatty fellow. But the filmmaker sounded particularly upbeat Tuesday when he jumped on the phone to talk about the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of his Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Marvel superhero movie.

“I should do all my press interviews on days when I’m nominated for an Oscar,” Derrickson laughs before correcting himself. “I shouldn’t even say that — I wasn’t nominated for an Oscar.”

The actual nominees are Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, and Paul Corbould, a.k.a. the folks responsible for creating the movie’s eye-popping FX, which earned them a nod in the Best Visual Effects category.

“I was pretty sure we’d get nominated, to be honest with you,” Derrickson says. “I do think Doctor Strange pushed the art form of visual effects forward in some pretty significant ways. So, I think they deserve the nomination, I really do.”

Does this mean Derrickson himself will be attending the ceremony? “I have no idea. I haven’t even thought about it. I have mixed feelings about the whole idea,” he laughs. “My dad wore a suit every day for work, so part of my career goal was to have a job where I never had to wear one!”

Watch the trailer for Doctor Strange below.

Doctor Strange arrives on Digital HD/3D and Disney Movies Anywhere Feb. 14 and on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, Digital SD, DVD, and VOD Feb. 28.