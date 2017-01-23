PEOPLE, EW, and TNT to host SAG Awards pre-show

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

You don’t need to fly to Los Angeles to catch at all the best red-carpet moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

PEOPLE and EW are hosting the official live pre-show celebration of the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT. PEOPLE, EW & TNT’s SAG Awards® Red Carpet Live will start at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT from Los Angeles to New York — and we’re livestreaming it all.

PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, will interview the biggest stars at the SAG Awards, while PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will report from the New York studio to cover the night’s breaking news and all the biggest stories from the last year. Celebrity guests will give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes as they get ready for the red carpet, and expert editors from across the Time Inc. family will join in to talk fashion, film, and television.