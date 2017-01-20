La La Land, People v. O.J. among winners at Casting Society's Artios Awards

The candy-colored Oscar hopeful La La Land and the decorated true-crime miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story were among the winners at the Casting Society of America’s 32nd annual Artios Awards on Thursday night.

The CSA honors films in several categories and distinguishes between “big-budget,” “low-budget,” and “studio or independent” productions, and La La Land won the award for big-budget comedy. Also winning film prizes were Hidden Figures (big-budget drama), Hell or High Water (studio or independent comedy), Manchester by the Sea (studio or independent drama), and Moonlight (low-budget comedy or drama).

On the television side, The People v. O.J. Simpson won the award for miniseries or TV movie, Transparent won for comedy series, Bloodline won for drama series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend won for pilot and first season — comedy, and Mr. Robot won for pilot and first season — drama.

The winners were unveiled during dual ceremonies in Beverly Hills and New York City, hosted by Joel McHale and Michael Urie. Annette Bening was honored with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and casting director Nina Gold received the Hoyt Bowers Award.

See the full list of winners below.

FEATURE BIG BUDGET — COMEDY

La La Land: Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood

FEATURE BIG BUDGET — DRAMA

Hidden Figures: Victoria Thomas, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Bonnie Grisan (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT — COMEDY

Hell or High Water: Richard Hicks, Jo Edna Boldin, Chris Redondo (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT — DRAMA

Manchester By the Sea: Douglas Aibel, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Moonlight: Yesi Ramirez

FEATURE ANIMATION

Moana: Jamie Sparer Roberts, Rachel Sutton (Location Casting)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON — COMEDY

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Felicia Fasano, Bernard Telsey, Tim Payne, Tara Nostramo (Associate), Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Abbie Brady-Dalton (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON — DRAMA

Mr. Robot: Susie Farris, Beth Bowling, Kim Miscia, Michael Rios (Associate) Melanie Crescenz (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES — COMEDY

Transparent: Eyde Belasco

TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Bloodline: Debra Zane, Lori Wyman (Location Casting), Shayna Markowitz (Associate), Marie-Thérèse Verbruggen (Associate), Erin Fragetta (Associate)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels, Cara Chute Rosenbaum (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

School of Rock: Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, Ty Harman (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

Bob’s Burgers: Julie Ashton-Barson

TELEVISION UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Billion Dollar Buyer: Candra Nazzaro

SHORT FILMS

Youth: Adrienne Stern, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

SHORT FORM/WEB SERIES

Her Story: Geralyn Flood

NY BROADWAY THEATRE

The Humans: Carrie Gardner

NY BROADWAY THEATRE — MUSICAL

Hamilton: Bethany Knox

NY THEATRE — COMEDY AND MUSICAL

Dear Evan Hansen: Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine

NY THEATRE — DRAMA

Buried Child: Judy Henderson

REGIONAL THEATRE EAST/WEST

Grey Gardens: Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

Bent: Heidi Levitt

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE EAST/WEST

Little Shop of Horrors: Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

THEATRE TOURS

Beautiful — The Carole King Musical: Stephen Kopel