La La Land, People v. O.J. among winners at Casting Society's Artios Awards

The candy-colored Oscar hopeful La La Land and the decorated true-crime miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story were among the winners at the Casting Society of America’s 32nd annual Artios Awards on Thursday night.
The CSA honors films in several categories and distinguishes between “big-budget,” “low-budget,” and “studio or independent” productions, and La La Land won the award for big-budget comedy. Also winning film prizes were Hidden Figures (big-budget drama), Hell or High Water (studio or independent comedy), Manchester by the Sea (studio or independent drama), and Moonlight (low-budget comedy or drama).
On the television side, The People v. O.J. Simpson won the award for miniseries or TV movie, Transparent won for comedy series, Bloodline won for drama series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend won for pilot and first season — comedy, and Mr. Robot won for pilot and first season — drama.
The winners were unveiled during dual ceremonies in Beverly Hills and New York City, hosted by Joel McHale and Michael Urie. Annette Bening was honored with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and casting director Nina Gold received the Hoyt Bowers Award.
See the full list of winners below.
FEATURE BIG BUDGET — COMEDY
La La Land: Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood
FEATURE BIG BUDGET — DRAMA
Hidden Figures: Victoria Thomas, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Bonnie Grisan (Associate)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT — COMEDY
Hell or High Water: Richard Hicks, Jo Edna Boldin, Chris Redondo (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT — DRAMA
Manchester By the Sea: Douglas Aibel, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)
FEATURE LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Moonlight: Yesi Ramirez
FEATURE ANIMATION
Moana: Jamie Sparer Roberts, Rachel Sutton (Location Casting)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON — COMEDY
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Felicia Fasano, Bernard Telsey, Tim Payne, Tara Nostramo (Associate), Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Abbie Brady-Dalton (Associate)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON — DRAMA
Mr. Robot: Susie Farris, Beth Bowling, Kim Miscia, Michael Rios (Associate) Melanie Crescenz (Associate)
TELEVISION SERIES — COMEDY
Transparent: Eyde Belasco
TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Bloodline: Debra Zane, Lori Wyman (Location Casting), Shayna Markowitz (Associate), Marie-Thérèse Verbruggen (Associate), Erin Fragetta (Associate)
TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels, Cara Chute Rosenbaum (Associate)
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
School of Rock: Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, Ty Harman (Associate)
TELEVISION ANIMATION
Bob’s Burgers: Julie Ashton-Barson
TELEVISION UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Billion Dollar Buyer: Candra Nazzaro
SHORT FILMS
Youth: Adrienne Stern, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
SHORT FORM/WEB SERIES
Her Story: Geralyn Flood
NY BROADWAY THEATRE
The Humans: Carrie Gardner
NY BROADWAY THEATRE — MUSICAL
Hamilton: Bethany Knox
NY THEATRE — COMEDY AND MUSICAL
Dear Evan Hansen: Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine
NY THEATRE — DRAMA
Buried Child: Judy Henderson
REGIONAL THEATRE EAST/WEST
Grey Gardens: Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
LOS ANGELES THEATRE
Bent: Heidi Levitt
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE EAST/WEST
Little Shop of Horrors: Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
THEATRE TOURS
Beautiful — The Carole King Musical: Stephen Kopel