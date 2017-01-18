Ellen DeGeneres breaks People's Choice Awards record with 20 wins

People really love Ellen DeGeneres.

The actress and talk show host won three People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, bringing her lifetime total to 20 — a People’s Choice Awards record.

The audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was treated to a montage of DeGeneres’ previous wins, dating back to her 1995 victory for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series for Ellen. After the video, a parade of tuxedoed men displayed all 20 of her trophies on stage as presenter Justin Timberlake introduced DeGeneres as “one of the best people on this planet.”

“This is amazing,” said DeGeneres in her acceptance speech. “Seventeen, I get it. Eighteen, sure. Nineteen, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous. This is really something than means more to me … because it comes from the people. … I say thank you, people, and the only thing that would make me happier is if it was voted on by animals.”

See her speech below.

