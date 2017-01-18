Blake Lively delivers 'girl power' call-to-action at People's Choice Awards

Blake Lively delivered an empowering speech at the People’s Choice Awards after winning Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress on Wednesday night.

Lively, who brought home the hardware for the shark thriller In The Shallows, besting Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep in the category, thanked her mother upon receiving the award.

“My mom, she always taught me as a kid that you can’t ever let anyone limit you. Don’t ever let anyone tell you there’s something you can’t do,” Lively said, adding that her first goal as a youngster was to meet the Spice Girls.

“What was so neat about them was that they’re all do distinctly different, and they were women, and they owned who they were, and that was my first introduction into girl power,” Lively said. “Watching this movie, and the women nominated in this category — when you guys voted for this, you didn’t just vote for this movie or me, but you voted for girl power. … And men voted for girl power, too, and you guys are awesome for doing that.”

She continued, “Thank you for sending a message to Hollywood that people want to hear stories about women,” she continued, “and we want to hear your stories. Whether it’s social media, your iPhone — whatever, tell your stories, now more than ever. You need to be heard, you are valuable, and no one can limit you!”

To conclude, Lively thanked her husband, Ryan Reynolds — along with a joke to a screaming fan. “You can’t have him, he’s mine!” she yelled.

See Lively's speech below.