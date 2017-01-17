The ladies of 9 to 5 are putting in another day’s work.

The Screen Actors Guild announced Tuesday that Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin, who costarred alongside the pair in the 1980 revenge comedy, at the guild’s Jan. 29 awards ceremony.

Nearly 30 years after the classic film’s release, its stars will reunite for the annual event, having remained close friends since driving the classic’s box office grosses to over $103 million, which inflates to around $326.8 million today — making the film one of the highest-grossing comedies of all time. Before being named one of the American Film Institute’s 100 funniest movies of all time, 9 to 5, about a trio of office employees who team up to turn the tables against their sexist employer, nestled itself among the pop cultural canon as a prominent feminist hit.

Though it marked the first in a series of notable roles in Parton’s acting career, the country singer-songwriter earned several accolades (including an Oscar nomination) for penning the film’s iconic title track, “9 to 5,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1980.

Already close friends upon 9 to 5 entering production, Fonda and Tomlin’s companionship blossomed well into their late careers, as the duo would later go on to co-headline the Netflix series Grace and Frankie — which saw them receive a pair of matching SAG Award nominations last December — in 2015. The series’ third season returns to the streaming giant in May. While the show’s stars have in the past voiced interest in bringing Parton on board for a guest spot, Grace and Frankie executive producer Marta Kauffman told reporters at the 2016 TCA press tour it was still too early in the program’s run to consider an on-screen 9 to 5 reunion.

Tomlin, a four-time SAG nominee with an additional Oscar nomination under her belt, was announced as the Life Achievement Award-winner last August. She is the 53rd overall recipient of the industry union’s highest accolade, joining dozens of Hollywood icons who’ve taken the honor in the past, including Carol Burnett (2015), Debbie Reynolds (2014), Rita Moreno (2013), Dick Van Dyke (2012), Mary Tyler Moore (2011), Betty White (2009), Julie Andrews (2006), and Ruby Dee (2000).

Additionally, Tomlin has been awarded the 2014 Kennedy Center Award, the 2003 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, two Peabody Awards, six Emmys, two Tony Awards, and a Grammy across a career in acting, writing, stand-up comedy, and humanitarianism.

The 23rd SAG Awards simulcasts live on TNT, TBS, and the networks’ websites and mobile apps on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. E.T.