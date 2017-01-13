Entertainment Weekly

Awards

Oscar nominations ditch live audience, opt for online event

@Will_Robinson_

Posted on

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

The Oscar nominations will be delivered in a slightly altered fashion this year.

Contenders for the 89th Academy Awards will be revealed via a live, global stream, but without the traditional live audience, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday. Nominations will be hard to miss, as they’ll air on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s digital platforms, a satellite feed, ABC’s Good Morning America, and local broadcasts.

This year’s nominees for the 24 categories will be announced by Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe, and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

The Oscar nominations presentation begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8:18 a.m. ET. The 89th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

