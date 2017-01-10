HFPA president praises Meryl Streep after fiery Golden Globes speech

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is not having second thoughts about honoring Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes after she criticized President-elect Donald Trump as a bully and spoke about the importance of the arts and a free press.

In an email to Streep obtained by EW on Tuesday, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria congratulated her once again on receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and said, “We stand proudly behind our choice, and we applaud your 40 years of captivating work. You’re a class act, in and out of character.”

Soria added that the organization “stands by your defense of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship.”

In her speech Sunday night, Streep slammed Trump for lacking empathy and infamously mocking a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Streep also stressed the importance of the arts and the need for “the principled press to hold power to account.”

Her speech was widely praised in Hollywood circles but denounced by many conservative pundits.

Read Soria’s full letter to Streep below.

Dear Meryl,

Congratulations once again on being the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient. We stand proudly behind our choice, and we applaud your 40 years of captivating work. You’re a class act, in and out of character.

As an organization of journalists, the HFPA stands by your defense of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship.

We thank you for your unwavering support for the arts.

With gratitude and respect,

Lorenzo Soria

President

Hollywood Foreign Press Association