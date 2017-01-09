Watch Emma Stone's reaction to Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds' Golden Globes kiss

If you have to see your ex kissing someone else, it might as well be Ryan Reynolds.

During Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Ryan Gosling took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for La La Land, beating out Ryan Reynolds for his role in Deadpool, but Reynolds’ consolation prize wasn’t so bad: a smooch with fellow star Andrew Garfield.

After the awards show ended, Garfield’s ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone — who took home the best actress in a musical or comedy accolade for La La Land — was shown footage of the kiss and reacted with some surprise. “What? They did not kiss each other. They did?” she exclaimed to Entertainment Tonight before leaning in to get a closer look at the video. “That’s hilarious.”

Gosling seemed less surprised, simply stating, “I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know? Good for them.”

“I’m happy for them, too,” Stone added. Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, didn’t seem to mind either, as she sat next to her husband cheering on the embrace.

See Stone’s reaction below.