Meryl Streep’s comments about President-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes have gone viral, and now Billy Eichner and Meghan McCain are slamming each other for their different opinions on the speech.

It all started when Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony. Streep used her acceptance speech to criticize Trump for mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski for his disability at a 2015 rally, video of which became a major topic in the 2016 presidential campaign (Trump denied he was mocking Kovaleski’s disability).

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same,” Streep said in part. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Eichner, star of Billy on the Street and Difficult People, praised Streep’s speech on Twitter. “MERYL. F—ING. STREEP. That’s all,” Eichner wrote. Around the same time, McCain, a Fox News personality and the daughter of Republican Sen. John McCain, spoke out against Streep. “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected,” she tweeted.

Eichner replied to McCain’s tweet, writing, “Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f—ing moron.”

McCain took notice, replying, “Calling republicans like me ‘fucking morons’ is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble.”

Eichner retorted, “I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don’t feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!” he wrote.

McCain stopped replying to the tweets, and Eichner mentioned her father, the former Republican presidential candidate, in an additional tweet. “Oh & another message from my bubble-can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he’s received from the NRA? MERYL F—ING STREEP!”

He wrote in several follow-up tweets, “Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee. And I have no desire to ‘bridge the cultural divide’ with ignorant voters who don’t respect other cultures! And now if you’ll excuse me I’m late for the Weinstein/Netflix party.”

Read the back-and-forth in the tweets below

