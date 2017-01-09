Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter praises Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of the King Center, has added her voice to those praising Meryl Streep’s impassioned Golden Globes speech, in which the acclaimed actress criticized Donald Trump, spoke about empathy and highlighted the importance of a free press.

“#MerylStreep, thanks for reminding us that we should live on what my father called the ‘higher plane of dignity and discipline,'” King tweeted Sunday, just over a week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She added the hashtag “#MLK.”

#MerylStreep, thanks for reminding us that we should live on what my father called the "higher plane of dignity and discipline." #MLK — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2017

Streep was honored at the Golden Globes with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and she was not shy about bringing politics into her acceptance speech.

Without mentioning the president-elect by name, Streep referenced the moment Trump mocked a disabled New York Times reporter in 2015. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Streep also spoke of “the responsibility of the act of empathy” and the need for “the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage. That’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedoms in our Constitution.”

Many of Streep’s fellow celebrities also cheered her speech on social media, including Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick, Laverne Cox, and John Legend.