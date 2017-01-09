J.J. Abrams on Golden Globes’ Carrie Fisher tribute: ‘She was extraordinary’

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The tributes for Carrie Fisher continued after the Golden Globes honored the actress and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at the award show on Sunday night. And J.J. Abrams, who directed Fisher for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was quick to praise Fisher after the tribute.

“It was beautiful and not long enough,” Abrams told reporters of the Globes tribute at the HBO Post-Awards Party Celebrating the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Circa 55 Restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “She was extraordinary and it’s impossible to to really quantify the impact she had on not just legions of movies and books, but also her friends.”

He continued: “The wisdom, the wit, the heart. She was like no other, so she’s deeply missed.”

And while they worked together more recently, Abrams said he knew Fisher for nearly two decades.

“I knew her actually since ’96,” he said. “Working with her, I got to know her better because it was as intense as it was. I feel truly blessed that I had the opportunity to work with her and be a friend.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60. She passed away four days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Reynolds, died just one day later after being rushed to the hospital following a possible stroke. She was 84.

The Hollywood Foreign Press remembered the late mother-daughter duo in a tribute filled with old footage of the pair, set to the classic ’50s track “You Made Me Love You.”

Footage showed a young Fisher playing on her mothers lap, as well as shots of the duo embracing.

Shortly after Fisher’s death, Abrams penned a handwritten note about the actress — best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise — that said:

“You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power,” he shared on Twitter. “She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”