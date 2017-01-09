Golden Globes 2017: Relive the awkward hugs and misses

The Golden Globe Awards are a night of glamor and celebration — and the occasional missed connection. Chalk it up to excitement, anxiety, or the free-flowing champagne, but sometimes even the brightest stars’ attempts to congratulate one another go awry.

At Sunday’s 74th annual ceremony, for example, the modern-day musical La La Land danced its way to a record seven wins, but writer-director Damien Chazelle and leading lady Emma Stone couldn’t help stepping on each other’s toes.

When Chazelle was announced as the winner for best screenplay, he took a quick side hug from Ryan Gosling and turned to kiss his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton, just as Stone leaned in for an ill-timed embrace. She good-naturedly recoiled and appeared to say, “That was weird, I’m sorry!”

Earlier in the evening, on-screen nemeses Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston shared a similarly clumsy moment when the former won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for his work in The Night Manager. Laurie rose to applause and congrats, but when Hiddleston extended his arm, he was left hanging by his costar.

(Hiddleston would go on to get his own trophy, though his acceptance speech had its detractors.)

And if there’s anything more uncomfortable than two people trying and failing to connect, it’s two people conspicuously avoiding one another. That appeared to be the case at the Globes when Goliath star Billy Bob Thornton won the prize for best actor in a drama series, and his path to the stage took him past ex-fiancée Laura Dern. The actress scooted her chair in as Thornton went by, and both parties seemed to avoid eye contact.

“Never in my life have I witnessed something as awkward as Laura Dern dodging the same oxygen space as Billy Bob,” one sharp-eyed Twitter user observed.