Golden Globes afterparty: InStyle's 7 best elevator Instagrams

InStyle officially wins the Golden Globe afterparty award.
EW’s fellow Time Inc. magazine blessed us with amazing Instagram videos of celebrities posing in an elevator at their post-Golden Globes shindig with Warner Bros. Pictures. Some stars opted for a comedy bit, while others glammed it up for the camera. Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton threw the Nancy-Steve-Jonathan love triangle for a loop when Keery and Heaton made out in the elevator while Dyer stormed off. Kissing was a popular elevator activity: Real-life couples Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, as well as Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood, are caught snogging on camera. Julianne Hough poses in her dress like a beautiful land mermaid. Here are the seven best videos:
1. Stranger Things actors Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton
2. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed
3. Nina Dobrev
4. Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood
5. Frieda Pinto
6. Julianne Hough
7. Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara