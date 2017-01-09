It should come as no surprise Meryl Streep ruled the Golden Globes.

The legendary actress’ acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award was the most-discussed moment of the 74th annual Globes on Facebook, according to the social media service. The highlight of Sunday’s awards show silenced the crowd, as Streep captivated those in attendance at home.

The second-biggest story for viewers was the Globes’ darling, La La Land, which won all seven of the categories in which it was nominated; director Damien Chazelle winning Best Director of a Comedy/Musical pulled into the No. 2 spot.

Rounding out the top three spot is another breakout of the night, Donald Glover. The Atlanta star and creator won Best Actor in a Comedy Series, after the show won Best Comedy Series.

Here are the Globes’ biggest moments:

1. Meryl Streep’s Cecil B. DeMille Award Acceptance Speech

2. Damien Chazelle wins Best Director of a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for La La Land

3. Donald Glover wins Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy for Atlanta

4. Moonlight wins for Best Motion Picture — Drama

5. La La Land wins Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

6. Emma Stone wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for La La Land

7. Casey Affleck wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Manchester by the Sea

8. Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Fences

9. Ryan Gosling wins Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for La La Land

10. Host Jimmy Fallon’s Opening Monologue