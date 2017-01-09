Donald Trump slams Meryl Streep as 'over-rated' after Globes takedown

Donald Trump claimed Meryl Streep is “over-rated” in a series of Monday morning tweets that followed Streep’s impassioned takedown of the president-elect at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16-year-old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

On Sunday night while accepting the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep — who has earned 30 Golden Globe nominations during her illustrious career and is a three-time Oscar winner — called out the president-elect for an incident in 2015 where Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition, by gesticulating his hands in a wild fashion. (Trump has repeatedly denied he was not making fun of Kovaleski’s disability.)

“An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like, and there were many, many, many powerful performances that did exactly that — breathtaking, compassionate work. But there was one performance this year that stunned me, it sank its hooks in my heart,” Streep said. “Not because it was good, there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was the moment where the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence, and when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Following Streep’s speech, Trump told the New York Times he was “not surprised” by her words because Streep is one of many “liberal movie people” and a “Hillary lover.”

Streep didn’t mention Trump’s name once during her speech on Sunday.