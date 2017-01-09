This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Donald Trump did not always think Meryl Streep was “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

In fact, when asked if there are any leading ladies in Hollywood that he “loves” to watch during a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Streep was one of two names mentioned by the president-elect.

“Meryl Streep is excellent,” Trump answered, adding, “She’s a fine person, too.” He also listed Julia Roberts, another vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, as his favorite actress.

But on Monday, Trump slammed the four-time Oscar winner and 19-time Oscar nominee as “over-rated” and a “Hillary flunky,” after he became the subject of her powerful acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille Award Sunday night.

The Florence Foster Jenkins star focused the speech, which she wrote herself, on Trump and an incident on the campaign trail when he appeared to mock a disabled reporter during a rally. In addition to blasting Streep, Trump once again denied mocking the reporter in his tweets.

“It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said of the incident. “It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Since then, celebrities have come out in force to support the actress, who has received threats from Trump supporters in response to her speech, multiple sources confirm. George Takei, Billy Eichner, Elizabeth Banks and more stars were quick to come to Streep’s defense on social media,

On Monday, George Clooney commented on the incident to PEOPLE, asking Trump sarcastically, “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”