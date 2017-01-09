Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation at Golden Globes

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Although they parted ways over a year ago, it appears that Emma Stone still has ex Andrew Garfield‘s support.

The actress nabbed the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, award at the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday for her critically praised performance in La La Land.

As she walked to the stage, Garfield – who was also nominated at the ceremony for best actor in a drama for Hacksaw Ridge – was spotted in the crowd on his feet by an eagle-eyed viewer, giving Stone a standing ovation.

Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope pic.twitter.com/wo014wAUu2 — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 9, 2017

The couple split in the fall of 2015 after dating for almost four years. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the break up was caused by difficult filming schedules.

In October of last year, Stone told Vogue of Garfield, though, “[He’s] someone I still love very much.”

La La Land was nominated for, and won, seven awards at the Golden Globes – making it the most decorated film ever at the annual ceremony. In her acceptance speech, Stone thanked her family before saying, “This is a film for dreamers, and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that’s what this movie is about.”