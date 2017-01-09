Amy Adams photobombs Stranger Things kids, Amy Schumer at Golden Globes

The Golden Globes awards ceremony is the perfect environment for stars to mingle with stars, but Amy Adams may have felt a little left out Sunday.

In an Instagram Amy Schumer posted after the show, Adams can be seen on the outskirts of an otherwise perfect group shot, with half her face hidden beneath Schumer’s head. Meanwhile, the Stranger Things kids — Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown — plus Schumer and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch can all be seen striking poses.

“Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb,” Schumer wrote of the moment in her caption.

Adams isn’t the only one who might have Globes FOMO — Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo didn’t make it into the photo, despite having hit the red carpet with his co-stars earlier in the night.

All parties involved had different reasons for attending the show. Adams’ performance in Arrival scored her a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, which went to Isabelle Huppert for Elle. Stranger Things was up for Best Television Series, Drama, but the show lost to a fellow Netflix series, The Crown. And Schumer, whose performance in Trainwreck was nominated last year, was on hand to present with her Snatched costar Goldie Hawn.

Check out Schumer’s Instagram above.