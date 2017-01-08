Tom Hiddleston wins best actor in a limited series at the Golden Globes for The Night Manager

Call Tom Hiddleston to the front desk: There’s a Golden Globe waiting for him.

The actor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the 74th Golden Globe Awards for his turn in The Night Manager.

“Well, this is lovely. Thank you,” the 35-year-old actor said during Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles. After naming a number of specific people he wanted to thank, Hiddleston shared a story about his recent visit to the South Sudan with the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“There’s a terrible situation happening for children,” he said, before explaining that he was having a “dirty beer” when a group of doctors and nurses approached him and told him that “during the shelling the previous month, they binge-watched The Night Manager.” He was moved by “the idea that we could provide some entertainment and relief to people… who are fixing the world” and dedicated the award to them.

In the adaptation of John Le Carrré’s novel, Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine, a former-soldier-turned-night-manager at a classy hotel. He is recruited to help spy and recover intelligence on duplicitous philanthropist/arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Hiddleston bested Courtney B. Vance for his effort to bring Johnnie Cochran to life in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; Riz Ahmed’s star turn as an accused murderer in The Night Of; John Turturro in The Night Of as a floundering attorney with eczema; and Bryan Cranston stepping in President Lyndon Johnson’s shoes for All The Way.

Hiddleston earned an Emmy nod for The Night Manager but lost to Vance. He’ll return as Loki in November’s Thor: Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

See a full list of winners here.