Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown confirms Barb is still dead

Jimmy Fallon’s La La Land‘s opening number featured a surprising guest: Barb from Stranger Things.

Midway through the opening sequence, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard interrupted the song and dance number with a rap that ended with the declaration that Barb’s still alive. Then, the number cut to Shannon Purser emerging from a pool surrounded by synchronized swimmers cosplaying as Barb diving.

However, despite what the kids said in that music number, Brown confirms that Barb is actually still dead in Stranger Things.

“No, she’s not alive!” Brown tells PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly.

Although Barb is definitely dead, we know she won’t be forgotten when the Netflix sci-fi series returns for season 2. During a Tonight Show appearance in October, star David Harbour said, “There will be justice for Barb.”

Watch Fallon’s opening number above.