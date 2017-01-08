Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to Carrie Fisher at Golden Globes

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker honored the late Carrie Fisher in the most fashionable way.

The 51-year-old actress gave a subtle nod to the late Star Wars actress as she graced the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards with a very Princess Leia-esque hairstyle.

“I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious,” Parker told NBC’s Natalie Morales. “There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this.”

She added: “And though we didn’t think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

The actress wore a white gown with cut-outs at the shoulders. She topped off the look with large braids wrapped across her head in a style resembling Princess Leia’s iconic buns.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60. Fisher had been hospitalized for four days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. He mother, Singin’ in the Rain icon Debbie Reynolds, died at the age of 84 a day later, on Dec. 28.

Parker is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for her role in Divorce.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.