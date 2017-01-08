Entertainment Weekly

Golden Globes

Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to Carrie Fisher at Golden Globes

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker honored the late Carrie Fisher in the most fashionable way.

The 51-year-old actress gave a subtle nod to the late Star Wars actress as she graced the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards with a very Princess Leia-esque hairstyle.

“I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious,” Parker told NBC’s Natalie Morales. “There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this.”

She added: “And though we didn’t think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

The actress wore a white gown with cut-outs at the shoulders. She topped off the look with large braids wrapped across her head in a style resembling Princess Leia’s iconic buns.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60. Fisher had been hospitalized for four days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. He mother, Singin’ in the Rain icon Debbie Reynolds, died at the age of 84 a day later, on Dec. 28.

Parker is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for her role in Divorce.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.

