This Is Us: Milo Ventimiglia reveals Mandy Moore is also his best on-screen kiss

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com.

The feeling is mutual.

After learning that his This Is Us wife Mandy Moore declared him her best on-screen kiss, Milo Ventimiglia was happy to return the compliment.

“I respect and I appreciate that and she is mine,” he told E! Newson the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet Sunday. “It’s one of those things, like, your current girlfriend, you have to say ‘She’s the best.’ ”

He added, “She may have had some steamy ones in the past, but I thank you Mandy for saying I’m the best. Right back at you!”

The 39-year-old was actually the first to break the news of Moore’s Globes nomination to her, she previously revealed.

This Is Us is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Drama, and co-star Chrissy Metz is up against Moore for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Ventimiglia, who plays family patriarch Jack, told E! of his character, “Jack is trying to be a good father and trying to be a good man. That inherent desire to give to his family, hopefully it spreads to the audience watching the show. They want to be better fathers, they want to be better people.”

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will be doled out Sunday evening on NBC.