J.J. Abrams says he’s done with reboots: ‘I’m more excited about original ideas’

From Star Trek to Mission Impossible to Westworld, J.J. Abrams is responsible for some of Hollywood’s most impressive big- and small-screen hits — and despite his track record of successful franchises, he’s not particularly interested in working on any more reboots.

Speaking to PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman at the 2017 Golden Globes, the acclaimed writer-director-producer said he’s setting his sights on fresh, new projects.

“You know, I feel incredibly lucky to have gotten involved in things that I loved when I was a kid,” he said. “In fact, even Westworld, which we’re here for tonight, is one of them. But I don’t feel any desire to do that again. I feel like I’ve done enough of that, that I’m more excited about working on things that are original ideas that perhaps one day someone else will have to reboot.”

And when it comes to our obsession with revisiting past pieces of beloved popular culture, Abrams, 50, said remakes and reboots should always be carrying the story forward.

“You know, I do think that if you’re telling a story that is not moving anything forward, not introducing anything that’s relevant, that’s not creating a new mythology or an extension of it, then a complete remake of something feels like a mistake,” he said.

“But film is a fairly young medium and there are stories that have lasted for centuries,” he added. “And it’s not uncommon, I think, for stories to be retold — whether it’s at campfire or on film, but I think you always have to be additive. You can’t just be remaking something just for the sake of remaking it.”

