Golden Globes on the go! Watch PEOPLE and EW's live red carpet coverage

Check out the full list of 2017 Golden Globes nominees and get your own ballot here!

The Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will honor acting and achievement in film and TV in 25 categories: 14 for movies and 11 for TV.

Jimmy Fallon will take the stage as host, and Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters — Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20 — will share the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017. The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

