Hugh Laurie misses Tom Hiddleston's congrats at Golden Globes

When Hugh Laurie won his 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for The Night Manager, he took in congratulations from people around him. Except for his high-profile costar, Tom Hiddleston.

The former House star won Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries at the Beverly Hills Hilton. Laurie took in a hug and then looked at Hiddleston, who extended his hand for a handshake or bro-hug. Laurie extended his hand as well but did not go in for the celebratory embrace.

Hiddleston later won Best Actor in a Miniseries, beating Courtney B. Vance of The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Riz Ahmed and John Turturro of The Night Of, and Bryan Cranston of All The Way.

See the moment above.