Golden Globes pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

The Golden Globes paused between handing out awards on Sunday night to honor Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with a poignant tribute montage of their work and moments together behind the scenes.

Fisher, best known for her work as Leia Organa in the Star Wars films, died at 60 on Dec. 27; Reynolds, her mother and also an iconic actress best known for her work in Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, died the next day at 84.

“Hollywood has been around for over a hundred years, five generations built this industry. It’s a big industry and sometimes we forget that it’s actually a community, a community of families. This past year we lost so many legends and icons but a few weeks ago we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days,” Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon said. “It was a terrible loss that we all felt.”

The montage that played afterward showed clips from Star Wars, Shampoo, Singin’ in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and more footage from home videos that were included in the recent HBO documentary on their lives, Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

After the tribute, Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, tweeted his thanks to the Golden Globes for the tribute:

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

The Golden Globes account tweeted a hashtag for the pair at the same time: